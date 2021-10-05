Scott Scrapper 95 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Scott Scrapper 95 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Scott Scrapper 95 brings lightweight power in an all-mountain package

Why we chose the Scott Scrapper 95: Lightweight, playful, responsive 

Lengths (cm): 168, 178 & 184
Sidecut (mm): 131 / 95 / 119 (178 cm)
Radius: 19m (178 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,500g
Price: £490 / €550 / $700

BUY HERE

The Scott Scrapper 95 builds on the now-legendary Scrapper profile in a 95 mm all-mountain waist width. This results in a freeride-specific shape with a lightweight and highly responsive construction for those who like to keep things playful both in the park and beyond the resort boundaries.

Scott Scrapper 95 Build

This lightweight build started from the top down with Scott’s award winning carbon and aramid construction. This construction utilises the lightweight power of carbon with the dampening qualities of aramid to produce a highly responsive ride, with a very slight weight penalty.

The carbon has been weaved into a lattice, similar to what we’ve seen with many other lightweight freeride skis, such as the Mindbender 116C. This lattice design means that you get the strength and power of the carbon – both torsionally and longitudinally – without increasing weight too much (the same way a full length and width of carbon would).

“The lack of weight will allow them to be thrown around at will”

It makes sense to build the ski so lightweight, given the extremely playful shape of these skis (more on that in a minute). The lack of weight will allow them to be thrown around at will, while giving an extremely quick edge-to-edge transition when you bring them onto groomed slopes.

Scott Scrapper 95 Shaping

Taking a look at the shape, Scott has opted for a very traditional freestyle shape with a true twin design. The rocker profile follows this twinned design with similar amounts of rocker both in the tips and tails. This symmetrical design will help to keep the skis manoeuvrable when they’re in deep snow and when pressed and spun in the park.

“A variety of turns can be produced, depending on how you’re flexing the skis”

The shape stays true to the symmetrical design, with a slightly narrower tail than the tip. Both the tip and tail feature little tapering, which results in a longer turn radius of 19 metres for the 178 cm length. This is an elliptical turn radius, meaning a variety of turns can be produced, depending on how you’re flexing the skis.

By this we mean that when you’re travelling at higher speeds, and flexing the skis, you engage the longer turn radius found in the tips and tails. Whereas when you’re skiing at slower speeds, and lightly flexing the skis, you’re going to initiate the shorter turn radius found directly underfoot.

Who Is The Scott Scrapper 95 For?

The Scrapper offers a super playful shape in a lightning fast construction. If you’re someone who likes to throw their skis around and speed, or an intermediate who would prefer not to ride with an extremely heavy pair of skis, then you’re going to get on with the Scrapper 95. Mount these with a hybrid ski touring binding, like the Salomon Shift, and you’ve got a setup that remains lightweight for touring, yet is a blast on the downhill.

What Is The Scott Scrapper 95 Good At?

Versatility: 8/10
Playfulness: 8/10
Weight: 9/10

You May Also Like

Share

Topics:

All-Mountain Skis Scott Skis

Related Articles

Skiing

Armada ARW 106 UL | Review

The Armada Reliance is a powerful women's all-mountain ski that sits in the centre of the quiver

Armada Reliance 92 Ti Women’s All-Mountain Skis 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Volkl M6 Mantra | Review

The Mantra lives on in this classic – and now updated – all-mountain shape

Volkl M6 Mantra All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Scott Slight 93 | Review

The Scott Slight is a lightweight and responsive all-mountain ski that thrives in firm conditions

Scott Slight 93 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Nordica Enforcer 100 | Review

Nordica’s hallmark all-mountain ski lives on with a more versatile shape

Nordica Enforcer 100 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Line Sakana | Review

Line has created another all-mountain ski that puts the fun back into resort ripping

Line Sakana All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Line Blade | Review

The Line blend offers an unconventional all-mountain shape for maximum rippage across the resort

Line Blade All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production