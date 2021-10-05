Why we chose the Scott Scrapper 95: Lightweight, playful, responsive

Lengths (cm): 168, 178 & 184

Sidecut (mm): 131 / 95 / 119 (178 cm)

Radius: 19m (178 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,500g

Price: £490 / €550 / $700

The Scott Scrapper 95 builds on the now-legendary Scrapper profile in a 95 mm all-mountain waist width. This results in a freeride-specific shape with a lightweight and highly responsive construction for those who like to keep things playful both in the park and beyond the resort boundaries.

Scott Scrapper 95 Build

This lightweight build started from the top down with Scott’s award winning carbon and aramid construction. This construction utilises the lightweight power of carbon with the dampening qualities of aramid to produce a highly responsive ride, with a very slight weight penalty.

The carbon has been weaved into a lattice, similar to what we’ve seen with many other lightweight freeride skis, such as the Mindbender 116C. This lattice design means that you get the strength and power of the carbon – both torsionally and longitudinally – without increasing weight too much (the same way a full length and width of carbon would).

“The lack of weight will allow them to be thrown around at will”

It makes sense to build the ski so lightweight, given the extremely playful shape of these skis (more on that in a minute). The lack of weight will allow them to be thrown around at will, while giving an extremely quick edge-to-edge transition when you bring them onto groomed slopes.