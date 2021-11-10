Featured image credit: Josef Mallaun
Arlberg: the cradle of alpine skiing. With five postcard-perfect mountain villages, a sprawling network of glorious groomed slopes, and some of the best backcountry action in the world, this stunning ski area takes some beating.
From the snowsports mecca of Zürs to the family friendly resort of Stuben, Arlberg offers a uniquely varied and versatile skiing experience. It’s easy to see why it’s been the recipient of countless industry awards over the years, and no surprise that its world-class slopes have helped to mould many local youngsters into Olympic-level pros.
Planning a visit? Why not use this whistle-stop virtual tour as your jumping-off point?
How To Get There
To reach Arlberg from the UK, visitors can fly into one of four airports: Altenrhein, Switzerland (100km), Innsbruck (120 km), Friedrichshafen, Germany (130 km), or Zurich, Switzerland (200 km).
The train station Langen am Arlberg is, it’s worth mentioning, a popular way of getting there from Switzerland.
From Altenrhein, you’ll need to catch the train to St. Anton. It takes two hours and twenty minutes, and there are two brief changes along the way. Once you arrive in St. Anton, simply hop in a local taxi or catch one of the many buses to your chosen resort.
Innsbruck offers a direct train service to St. Anton which only takes an hour and seven minutes. From there, it’s just a short taxi or bus ride to the slopes.
If you’re flying into Friedrichshafen, you’ll need to jump on a train for St. Anton with three changes. It’ll take roughly three hours and fifteen minutes.
For flights to Zurich, there’s a direct train to St. Anton that takes two hours and twenty minutes, followed by a short bus or taxi transfer to your resort.
