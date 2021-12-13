Why Go

Having kids doesn’t have to mean kissing goodbye to your annual ski break – resorts like Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau make sure of that. This Tirolean favourite is supremely child friendly with lots of wide blue runs and more than its fair share of toboggan action. But there’s plenty to keep the parents happy too.

While the kids are honing their skills at one of the many ski schools in the area, why not explore the 100km of cross-country tracks, or get stuck into a mid-ski lunch at one of the region’s many mountain restaurants?

“Having kids doesn’t have to mean kissing goodbye to your annual ski break”

Linking the Alpbachtal valley to the Wildschönau valley, the resort includes 113km of groomed slopes made up of 26 km blue slopes, 54 km red slopes, 13 km black slopes and 16 km ski routes. There’s also some great night skiing on the Reither Kogel, where the floodlit slopes have been given the ‘Best Night Skiing’ award by Skiresort.info.

Another key attraction to Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is the picturesque villages that are nestled between the peaks. Alpbach, for example, sits on a sunny plateau 1,000m above sea level. It’s a beautiful location, which, coupled with the traditional timber architecture and floral decorations, has seen it voted ‘Austria’s Most Beautiful Village’.

Credit: Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschoenau

Where To Stay

Alpbach also has some fantastic accommodation options – think charming, family run, wooden lodges as opposed to big concrete chain hotels. If that sounds up your street then get yourself into one of the area’s homely boutique hotels for the full Alpine experience.

For one of the best, have a look at what Der Böglerhof has to offer. Located right in the middle of Alpbach, this nature resort has traditional wood-furnished rooms, a luxurious wellness area, and a stunning terrace with panoramic views of the Alpbach mountains and the Ziller Valley. There’s also a free bus that takes guests directly to the lifts, and there are lots of winter hiking trails located nearby too.

Credit: Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau Tourism

Eating And Drinking

Partial to a traditional mountain hut? You’ll be spoilt for choice in Ski Juwel. There are 25 cosy huts peppered across the valleys, serving up warming regional dishes in idyllic surroundings.

“Partial to a traditional mountain hut? You’ll be spoilt for choice in Ski Juwel”

If you happen to find yourself around Inneralpbach, a stop at the Böglalm is a must. Warm back up next to the fire with some delicious mulled wine and sample some of the local cuisine to replenish those calories. The Alpbached Kasspazl is definitely one dish to get stuck into, proudly made in “the biggest frying pan on the mountain”. Or why not try the famous roast chicken, fresh off the spit?

Credit: Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau Tourism / shootandstyle.com

Other Activities

Exploring the area on your skis or snowboard is great, but sometimes it’s nice to slow down a bit and really take it in. There are lots of guided evening walks around the resort that allow you to soak up the sights of some of the region’s historic villages. Why not head over to Oberau, where you can take a torchlit walk around the village and learn some of the area’s rich history.

Thierback is well worth a visit too. Situated 1,150m above sea level, this tiny village is the highest in the Kitzbühel Alps and is home to gingerbread houses, beautiful old farms and a school with just nine pupils. Take a stroll and soak it all up before stopping in one of the village’s cosy hotels for a drink afterwards.

Credit: Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau Tourism / shootandstyle.com

Hit This Run

Ski Juwel has lots of fantastic fall-line pistes, but one of the best is the former FIS-rated downhill course which drops 800m from the Lanerkopfl and down into Niederau. Definitely one for the more experienced skiers and snowboarders.

For something far more family friendly, be sure to check out the Lanerköpfl toboggan run. It starts at the top of the Lanerköpfl chairlift in Niederau, and winds its way for 6 km back down to Wildschönau.

Take the 4-man chair to the top of the Lanerköpfl in Niederau (1.560 m). The toboggan run starts from here and winds 6 km long back down to the village. With a total of 736 m difference in altitude and a gradient of 14% thrills are guaranteed!

Take the 4-man chair to the top of the Lanerköpfl in Niederau (1.560 m). The toboggan run starts from here and winds 6 km long back down to the village. With a total of 736 m difference in altitude and a gradient of 14% thrills are guaranteed!