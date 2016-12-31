13 Skiing Gifs That Will Make You Wish You Were In The Mountains - Mpora

Share

Skiing

13 Skiing Gifs That Will Make You Wish You Were In The Mountains

These skiing gifs will give you serious wanderlust...

It is that time of year again. Snow is starting to fall in the mountains. Half of your mates have packed their bags for another winter season, skiing or snowboarding in the Alps. You are stuck at home at your desk job, staring at the webcam while weeping into a bowl of Special K.

Skiing Words Defined: A Beginner’s Guide To The Words, Phrases, Terms, And Slang Used In The World Of Skiing

We’ve put together some of the best skiing gifs on the planet that will get you psyched for your next ski trip. If you haven’t booked it yet, check out 5 of the cheapest ski resorts in Europe or, if you are a little flush, take a look at the most luxurious ski resorts in the world. Ah, one can only dream….

WHEN YOU’RE STUCK AT HOME, LOOKING AT THE MOUNTAIN WEBCAM….

WISHING YOU WERE IN THE PARK HITTING RAILS LIKE THIS, INSTEAD OF WATCHING SKIING GIFS…

 OR WAITING FOR FACE SHOTS LIKE THIS

AFTER ALL, POWDER IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT…



JUST PICTURE PLOUGHING THROUGH THE SOFT STUFF

AND HIKING UP TO FIND THE BEST OF IT WITH A BUNCH OF MATES

THAT FEELING WHEN YOU NAIL A CLIFF DROP PERFECTLY

WHEN yOU CATCH YOURSELF IMAGINING NIGHT SKIING LIKE THIS…

YOU’RE EVEN HALF LOOKING FORWARD TO STACKING IT, BECAUSE AT LEAST IT MEANS YOU’RE IN THE MOUNTAINS

SO NEXT TIME YOUR MUM/SISTER/PARTNER IS DOING YOUR HEAD IN, JUST TAKE YOURSELF TO THIS SPECIAL PLACE…

BECAUSE IT WON’T BE LONG UNTIL YOU’RE BACK THERE FOR REAL

You Might Also Like:

24 Signs You Have A Serious Snowboarding Addiction

12 of the Best Skiing and Snowboarding Resorts for Beginners

This Remarkable Cat Has Apparently Been Saving People’s Lives In The Swiss Mountains

Share

Topics:

inspiration laughter list UK

Related Articles

Skiing

Didn’t See That Coming! | Sir Bradley Wiggins is Going on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’

"Just don't call me a celebrity..."

Didn’t See That Coming! | Sir Bradley Wiggins is Going on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’
Skiing

Waiting For Winter | 12 Ways To Enjoy A Ski Holiday When There's No Fresh Snow

Here's how to survive a ski trip when the white stuff is refusing to fall.

Waiting For Winter: 12 Ways To Enjoy A Ski Holiday When There's No Fresh Snow
Skiing

Must Watch | Jesper Tjäder Doing A Loop-The-Loop For Supervention II

If there's been a more impressive bit of freeskiing in the last 12 months, we haven't seen it.

Must Watch: Swedish Skier Jesper Tjäder Doing A Loop-The-Loop For Supervention II
Skiing

90s Inspiration | The Crazy Story of How a Liftie Saved a Young Girl Dangling From a Chair Lift

A feel good story coming at you all the way from 1990s Utah...

Watch: The Crazy Story of How a Liftie Saved a Young Girl Dangling From a Chair Lift
Snowboarding

Schnapps, snow, and sharing a bed with a British Olympic hero

Altitude Comedy Festival Christmas 2016 Review

Altitude Comedy Festival 2016 Review
Skiing

Heli Heaven | Why Heliskiing Is Far Too Awesome To Be Left For The Hooray Henrys

"If you can afford the price of a four-day lift pass in Les Arcs you can also afford to go heliskiing…"

Heli Skiing | A Beginner’s Guide, And Why It’s Not Just For the Rich
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production