13 Skiing Gifs That Will Make You Wish You Were In The Mountains - Mpora

It is that time of year again. Snow is starting to fall in the mountains. Half of your mates have packed their bags for another winter season, skiing or snowboarding in the Alps. You are stuck at home at your desk job, staring at the webcam while weeping into a bowl of Special K.

Skiing Words Defined: A Beginner’s Guide To The Words, Phrases, Terms, And Slang Used In The World Of Skiing

We’ve put together some of the best skiing gifs on the planet that will get you psyched for your next ski trip. If you haven’t booked it yet, check out 5 of the cheapest ski resorts in Europe or, if you are a little flush, take a look at the most luxurious ski resorts in the world. Ah, one can only dream….

WHEN YOU’RE STUCK AT HOME, LOOKING AT THE MOUNTAIN WEBCAM….

WISHING YOU WERE IN THE PARK HITTING RAILS LIKE THIS, INSTEAD OF WATCHING SKIING GIFS…

OR WAITING FOR FACE SHOTS LIKE THIS