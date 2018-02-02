Pistes, Powder and Cheap Pints | 5 Reasons You Need To Go Skiing In Jasna, Slovakia - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Pistes, Powder and Cheap Pints | 5 Reasons You Need To Go Skiing In Jasna, Slovakia

Looking to mix it up with your ski trip destination? You should consider the Low Tatras.

Mountains. Covered in snow. Skis, on your feet, ready to go. Average price of beer: about €1.20, you say? And B & Bs costing as little €25 per night? Sounds decent. Sounds very decent indeed. But where would one have to go for such affordable wintery delights? Step forward into the bright glare of the spotlight – Jasna, Slovakia. 

“Compare that price to more traditional skiing destinations, and you can see that it’s a bit of a steal”

Jasná Nízke Tatry, to give it its full name, is the country’s biggest ski resort. The sandwich filling, if you’ll pardon the expression, to the bread triumvirate of Austria, Ukraine, and Poland , mountainous Slovakia has more thick forests than you could shake a big, chopped down tree at. The resort itself can be found in the Tatra Mountains. One two and a half hour flight from the UK and a 30 minute drive from Poprad Airport, and you’re there.

Here’s some reasons you need to visit.

1) Nearly 50km Of Slopes To Enjoy

Screenshot via Jasna’s ‘Fresh Tracks’ Video.

So, technically. Technically. The resort offers 49km of ski slopes. But, I mean, come on. Between mates. Between you and me (we’re mates now, me and you), 49 is basically the same as 50. These slopes are serviced by a combined force of 30 cable cars and lifts, meaning you and your mates should be able to get around the place with ease.

The slopes up Jasna way cater for everyone – from true beginners, families with children, intermediates, advanced skiers and even world class athletes. What’s more, if you like getting off-piste, Jasna is home to some wonderfully powdery tree runs. For more on that, read the full story on what happened when we went snowboarding in Jasna.

2) It’s Very Affordable

Screenshot via Jasna’s ‘Fresh Tracks’ Video.

Sometimes, you’ll go skiing for a week, have an absolutely amazing time, come home, look at your bank balance and be overcome with a sudden feeling of queasiness. “What have I done?!” you’ll shout at the sky with arms aloft, “I’ve bankrupted myself in the pursuit of snow fun, and now I have to live off tinned soup and old cotton walking socks for the next six months. Woe is me.”

Fortunately, with Jasna this nightmare scenario is extremely unlikely as the Slovakian ski resort is the definition of affordable. We’ve already mentioned the super low cost of accomodation and beer (€1.20 a pint, pal) but what about the lift passes? Stuff like that. Well, you’ll no doubt be delighted to hear that you can get a six-day ski pass, if you book three days in advance with GoPass, for just €178. Compare that price to more traditional skiing destinations, and you can see that it’s a bit of a steal.

Also, those worried that Jasna’s affordability means it’s synonymous with a lack of luxury need not be concerned. There are a number of four to five star hotels here, as well as some high end chalets, fine dining restaurants and top end retail outlets. More than enough going on to keep people from all walks of life happy (whether your name is Billy Big Bucks or Freda Frugal).

3) The Pow Shot In This Video

Watch this video. Then watch it again. And then, on the third viewing, pause it at the pow bit and just think to yourself “If I went to Jasna in Slovakia, that skier enjoying the off-piste pow could be me.”

We’ve done a screenshot for you to look at indefinitely (see below).

Screenshot via ‘Jasna in 30 Seconds’ Video (YouTube).

4) Do Some Night Skiing At Biela Put

Screenshot via ‘Jasna In 30 Seconds’ Video (YouTube).

Skiing is obviously a very fun daytime pursuit but sometimes, when the day is done, you’ll still have that burning urge to carry on; to literally never stop skiing. Fortunately, visitors to Jasna can carry on skiing well into the evening thanks to the illuminated slopes at Biela Put.

5) Enjoy Some Genuinely Spectacular Scenery

Screenshot via ‘Jasna in 30 Seconds’ Video (YouTube).

The highest peak in this neck of the woods is Ďumbier (2043m). The second highest peak is Chopok (2024m). Situated between the super scenic valleys of Váh and Hron, visitors here are not only in for some quality skiing but also some quality “check out that lovely view” time as well.

For more information, head on over to the Visit Liptov website.

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article information inspiration video

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Exploring the East Pole | Cat Skiing in Kazakhstan

This new, family-run cat-skiing lodge is seriously remote, but well worth the journey

Cat Skiing in Kazakhstan | Exploring the East Pole
Snowboarding

Ski Cross & Boardercross | Event Guide for Pyeongchang 2018

Everything you need to know about ski cross and boardercross before the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

What Are Ski Cross & Boardercross? | Winter Olympic Guide For Pyeongchang 2018
Snowboarding

What Is Slopestyle? | Event Guide For Pyeongchang 2018

Slopestyle explained. What is it? What are the judging criteria? When's it on at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang?

What Is Slopestyle? | Winter Olympic Guide For Pyeongchang 2018
Skiing

X Games Success | British Skiers Izzy Atkin and James 'Woodsy' Woods Win Medals

The medals, this close to the Olympics, are a big boost for Team GB's chances at PyeongChang 2018

X Games Success | British Skiers Izzy Atkin and James 'Woodsy' Woods Win Medals
Travel

Best Travel Quotes | 101 Quotes That Will Give You Wanderlust

A definitive list of the most inspiring travel quotes in the history of the world

Best Travel Quotes | 101 Inspirational Quotes Guaranteed To Give You Wanderlust
Road Cycling

EMFF | Beaumont and Outen to Speak at Mountain Film Festival

Scottish cyclist Beaumont to talk about cycling the world in an astonishing 78 days...

Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival | Mark Beaumont and Sarah Outen MBE Among Speakers at Annual Edinburgh Event
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production