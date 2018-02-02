Mountains. Covered in snow. Skis, on your feet, ready to go. Average price of beer: about €1.20, you say? And B & Bs costing as little €25 per night? Sounds decent. Sounds very decent indeed. But where would one have to go for such affordable wintery delights? Step forward into the bright glare of the spotlight – Jasna, Slovakia.

Jasná Nízke Tatry, to give it its full name, is the country’s biggest ski resort. The sandwich filling, if you’ll pardon the expression, to the bread triumvirate of Austria, Ukraine, and Poland , mountainous Slovakia has more thick forests than you could shake a big, chopped down tree at. The resort itself can be found in the Tatra Mountains. One two and a half hour flight from the UK and a 30 minute drive from Poprad Airport, and you’re there.

Here’s some reasons you need to visit.

1) Nearly 50km Of Slopes To Enjoy

Screenshot via Jasna’s ‘Fresh Tracks’ Video.

So, technically. Technically. The resort offers 49km of ski slopes. But, I mean, come on. Between mates. Between you and me (we’re mates now, me and you), 49 is basically the same as 50. These slopes are serviced by a combined force of 30 cable cars and lifts, meaning you and your mates should be able to get around the place with ease.

The slopes up Jasna way cater for everyone – from true beginners, families with children, intermediates, advanced skiers and even world class athletes. What’s more, if you like getting off-piste, Jasna is home to some wonderfully powdery tree runs. For more on that, read the full story on what happened when we went snowboarding in Jasna.

2) It’s Very Affordable

Screenshot via Jasna’s ‘Fresh Tracks’ Video.

Sometimes, you’ll go skiing for a week, have an absolutely amazing time, come home, look at your bank balance and be overcome with a sudden feeling of queasiness. “What have I done?!” you’ll shout at the sky with arms aloft, “I’ve bankrupted myself in the pursuit of snow fun, and now I have to live off tinned soup and old cotton walking socks for the next six months. Woe is me.”

Fortunately, with Jasna this nightmare scenario is extremely unlikely as the Slovakian ski resort is the definition of affordable. We’ve already mentioned the super low cost of accomodation and beer (€1.20 a pint, pal) but what about the lift passes? Stuff like that. Well, you’ll no doubt be delighted to hear that you can get a six-day ski pass, if you book three days in advance with GoPass, for just €178. Compare that price to more traditional skiing destinations, and you can see that it’s a bit of a steal.

Also, those worried that Jasna’s affordability means it’s synonymous with a lack of luxury need not be concerned. There are a number of four to five star hotels here, as well as some high end chalets, fine dining restaurants and top end retail outlets. More than enough going on to keep people from all walks of life happy (whether your name is Billy Big Bucks or Freda Frugal).