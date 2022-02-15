The skiers put some big scores on the doors in the first runs, with big air champion, Ruud, stomping a clean 83.96 with a flowy line and creative line choice. Coming off the back of a solid first run, Ragettli scored himself 85.08 second time round with a technical rail section and silky smooth jump line. He comfortably qualified for the final in the top spot.

Norway’s Birk Ruud left a rail early on his second run but, after that 83.96 scoring first run, he didn’t need to worry. Having spun a 540 on the butter pad and clean switch 270 onto the down rail, his efforts were enough to qualify in second place after a perfect back to back 16 and 14s to finish on the booters.

Not far behind was Sweden’s Jesper Tjader (79.38) and Team USA’s Alex Hall (79.38), who were no doubt holding some in reserve ready for tomorrow’s finals, as the top 5 qualifiers shape up for an interesting final.

Men’s results for Tuesday’s Olympic freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers

