Skiing

Men’s Slopestyle | Switzerland’s Ragettli Takes Top Spot In Impressive Qualifiers

Ragettli, Ruud and Goepper all sail through as Woodsy pulls out with injury

Continuing the trend of impressive freestyle skiing seen at this year’s Winter Olympics, this morning saw another exciting display of skiing in the men’s slopestyle qualifiers. At one of the largest slopestyle courses seen in recent memory, Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli came out on top after an impressive second run while team GB’s James Woods was absent with injury.

Despite Woodsy insisting he was back to full fitness for today’s slopestyle qualifiers, the British hopeful was absent following a back injury picked up in the big air competition earlier in the week. After injuring his hip in practice during the Sochi Olympics this must be a massive frustration for the Brit. All the best to Woodsy for a full recovery.

The skiers put some big scores on the doors in the first runs, with big air champion, Ruud, stomping a clean 83.96 with a flowy line and creative line choice. Coming off the back of a solid first run, Ragettli scored himself 85.08 second time round with a technical rail section and silky smooth jump line. He comfortably qualified for the final in the top spot.

Norway’s Birk Ruud left a rail early on his second run but, after that 83.96 scoring first run, he didn’t need to worry. Having spun a 540 on the butter pad and clean switch 270 onto the down rail, his efforts were enough to qualify in second place after a perfect back to back 16 and 14s to finish on the booters.

Not far behind was Sweden’s Jesper Tjader (79.38) and Team USA’s Alex Hall (79.38), who were no doubt holding some in reserve ready for tomorrow’s finals, as the top 5 qualifiers shape up for an interesting final.

Men’s results for Tuesday’s Olympic freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers

