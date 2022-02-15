Continuing the trend of impressive freestyle skiing seen at this year’s Winter Olympics, this morning saw another exciting display of skiing in the men’s slopestyle qualifiers. At one of the largest slopestyle courses seen in recent memory, Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli came out on top after an impressive second run while team GB’s James Woods was absent with injury.
Despite Woodsy insisting he was back to full fitness for today’s slopestyle qualifiers, the British hopeful was absent following a back injury picked up in the big air competition earlier in the week. After injuring his hip in practice during the Sochi Olympics this must be a massive frustration for the Brit. All the best to Woodsy for a full recovery.
