Why we chose the Smith 4D Mag: Improved peripheral view, clarity, comfort

Price: £250

“A 4D view like no other”. No, this isn’t a line taken from one of those gimmicky cinemas that spray water in your face in order to give you an “immersive experience”. 4D technology has been used in these, the Smith Mag 4D – a pair of goggles that utilise a clever lens in an effort to improve your peripheral view while you’re out shredding in the mountains.

Features

The idea is pretty simple, really. Bringing in Smith’s ‘Birdseye Vision’ technology, the Smith 4D Mag gives you an extended field of view, thanks to the ‘4D’ lens that curves around the bottom of the frame, as opposed to ending abruptly (and blocking the lower half of your field of view).

“The Smith 4D Mag gives you an extended field of view, thanks to the ‘4D’ lens”

The result of the curved lens is a claimed 25% improved field of view over the standard 1/O Mag goggles. This is something that you’ll come to appreciate when searching for that foothold when traversing a rocky ridge, or simply keeping an eye out for out of control punters on the cat track home.