Skiing

Smith 4D Mag Goggles 2020 – 2021 | Review

The Smith 4D Mag has been designed to improve your field of view, clarity, and comfort while out on the hill

Why we chose the Smith 4D Mag: Improved peripheral view, clarity, comfort

Price: £250

“A 4D view like no other”. No, this isn’t a line taken from one of those gimmicky cinemas that spray water in your face in order to give you an “immersive experience”. 4D technology has been used in these, the Smith Mag 4D – a pair of goggles that utilise a clever lens in an effort to improve your peripheral view while you’re out shredding in the mountains.

Features

The idea is pretty simple, really. Bringing in Smith’s ‘Birdseye Vision’ technology, the Smith 4D Mag gives you an extended field of view, thanks to the ‘4D’ lens that curves around the bottom of the frame, as opposed to ending abruptly (and blocking the lower half of your field of view).

“The Smith 4D Mag gives you an extended field of view, thanks to the ‘4D’ lens”

The result of the curved lens is a claimed 25% improved field of view over the standard 1/O Mag goggles. This is something that you’ll come to appreciate when searching for that foothold when traversing a rocky ridge, or simply keeping an eye out for out of control punters on the cat track home.

As is standard with Smith goggle purchases, you’ll get two different lenses. These are usually a low and high light lens, depending on the tint you’ve purchased. These lenses come packing Smith’s ChromaPop lens technology. ChromaPop works by filtering out specific lightwaves in order to help boost the contrast – something you’ll come to be thankful of during those pea soup days.

Being a ‘Mag’ goggle, changing lenses on the Smith 4D Mag is a breeze. As the name suggests, seven magnets encircle the inner of the frame, where the lens meets the frame. These magnets help to seat the lens in place, with two external clips that can be opened and closed to securely fit the lens in place and avoid any potential runaway lenses.

“Changing lenses on the Smith 4D Mag is a breeze”

If a lens does go astray, then Smith’s Carbonic-X built into the lens will give you a little peace of mind. Carbonic-X is a scratch-resistant material that’s combined with a 5X Anti Fog treatment to help keep any unwanted moisture build up at bay.

Conclusion

All in all, these are a solid pair of goggles featuring some pretty innovative tech that’ll help you see more, in better clarity while out on the mountain.

