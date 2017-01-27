Pictured: Stormzy wowing the crowd at Snowboxx (via Instagram//@JackBBClayton)

“I ain’t ever played anywhere like this before. There’s horses, and carriages, and shit,” Stormzy announces to the seriously hyped crowd laid out for him at Snowboxx, “South London…MAKE SOME NOISE!”

We’re not in South London, of course, but nobody in the crowd seems to care. The Snowboxx mob are in Avoriaz; finishing off their day of skiing and snowboarding in the French Alps by witnessing one of the UK’s most popular grime stars deliver the kind of crowd pleasing set that’s impossible not to love (whether you’re a grime fan, or not).

When he drops his hit song ‘Shut Up’, the crowd revel in such lines as “Mention my name in your tweets, Oi rudeboy, shut up” and “Best in the scene? Tell my man, yo, yo.” It’s the standout tune of the night, and illustrates perfectly why so many people now flock to this music festival in the mountains year on year.

Music mountain festivals are big business these days, with the Portes Do Soleil region home to not one but two of the things: Rock The Pistes, as well as the aforementioned Snowboxx. Snowboxx is all about the dance music, while Rock The Pistes (as the name might suggest) has more of a pop-rock focus. They’re both run over the course of the same week so if you’re someone with versatile music tastes, you’re in luck.