St. Johann in Salzburg | A Local’s Guide - Mpora

Photo: josalzburg-com_Mirja-Geh

St. Johann in Salzburg in numbers

Ski area: 210km of pistes

Altitude range: 800m – 2,200m

Resort height: 800m

St. Johann is good for:

St. Johann offers easy access to the Snow Space Salzburg with its extensive lift system providing all the variety of skiing you could need. Families will find plenty to entertain and take care of them, with plenty of off slope activities, welcoming hotels and wide range of restaurants.

Did you know?

St. Johann has a great public transport system which is free throughout the town for both locals and tourists, making it incredible easy to get around.

Photo: TVB-St-Johann-in-Salzburg_Art-of-Sight

So Katharina, tell us what’s so special about St. Johann?

I’d say the proximity of the town to the mountains is what makes St. Johann kind of unique. It’s a small but bustling town located in the centre of SalzburgerLand. It’s only around 60 km from the German border which means travelling here is pretty much hassle-free – great for families. Plus, 90% of slopes are blue and red runs and they are always in immaculate condition.

Where would you go to ski first on a powder day? Obergassalmbahn lift is a good insider tip. This is where most people meet on powder days it gives you lots of options for riding from the top. There’s also amazing ski touring around here, the resort is a great springboard if you’re keen to access backcountry terrain.

Which piste is your favourite and why?

I love the Stegbachlift T-bar lift. It takes you towards the Hirschkogel. There’s very little traffic on the piste, so you can go at your own pace and make your own tracks in the snow – usually all by yourself!

Photo: TVB St. Johann in Salzburg_Chris Perkles

Where would you stop for a mid-morning coffee?

I would have a coffee at the Buchauhütte or Gernkogel, because the sun shines here first. The coffee tastes like a real coffee house and I usually treat myself to a traditional farmer’s doughnut, which are homemade there fresh every day.

What’s the best restaurant for lunch on the mountain?

Traditional ski hut cuisine is available at the Gernkogelalm and also at the Kreistenalm. The Schniztel on the Gernkogelalm is simply a dream. If you prefer something sweeter and like yeast dumplings or pancakes, the Kreistenalm is the place to be.

Photo: TVB St. Johann in Salzburg_Chris Perkles

Where’s the best skiing when the visibility is bad?

It improves a lot down in the trees and it’s a bit better on the Buchaubahn, but I always prefer to drink a hot chocolate in one of the cozy little huts and wait for it to clear.

Your favourite place for an apres-ski drink?

A classic evening for me looks like this: I swing off the slopes and go to the Oberforsthofalm first, where I like to drink a nice cup of mulled wine, it’s really good here. Then it’s off to the Butz and Stingl or the Tenne, where it’s a real party. If you want to go apres-ski but prefer a quieter experience, the Hotel Stern is a great place to relax after a long day on the mountain.

Find out more about this charming ski resort at josalzburg.com

Originally published on snowmagazine.com