St. Johann in Salzburg | A Local’s Guide - Mpora

Sponsored content
There’s a saying in travel: if you want to see the sights, pick up a guidebook; but if you want to discover what makes a place special, you have to ask a local. Our sister publication, Snow Magazine, thinks this is especially true for skiing. Even the most detailed piste maps can’t accurately convey how runs connect, and they almost always leave out details like where to find the best off-piste.
Restaurant reviews on TripAdvisor can be hit or miss, and while Google Maps is handy, its knife and fork icons can’t capture the true atmosphere of a café or tell you if the DJ playing on a specific night is worth listening to. With this in mind, when Snow set out to put together a guide to the highlights of St. Johann in Salzburg, they went straight to an expert. Not only does she explain (far better than any website ever could) what makes her hometown special, her answers also convey something of the joy of living in St. Johann in Salzburg — a sensation the Austrians like to call Lebensgefühl.
Katharina Huber has been living in the town of St. Johann for the last three years. After initially moving there for work, she quickly fell in love with the cultural capital of Salzburg thanks to its proximity to the mountains. It only takes her five minutes to get from the office to the slopes, so she’s spent the last few winters spending as much time as possible up on the mountain exploring Snow Space Salzburg which combines the resorts of Flachau, Wagrain and St. Johann. Here she shares her top tips on where to go and what to do.