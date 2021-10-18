If you find the anatomical fit comes up on the tight side, on both the shell and the liner, then Tecnica has you covered. The dimples on the shell show the spots that can be easily heat moulded, thanks to a lower surface tension and ability to take heat without deformation. Not only that, the upgraded plastic used on this new Cochise is said to retain the shape of a punch for longer.

In terms of walk modes, Tecnica’s mobility cuff, which looks pretty similar to the ski / walk mode found on the Lange XT3 130, offers a metal-to-metal connection for slop-free responsiveness. This ski / walk mode also features a self adjusting system that’s designed to reduce any play that might build up over time. It’s interesting to see two of the highest performing ski touring boots on the market go down this route in creating a ski / walk mode. It’s clearly working.

Tecnica Cochise 130 Fit

The Cochise features a 99 mm last that, as mentioned previously, can be highly customised to ensure you get a comfortable and responsive fit. If you’d prefer a slightly softer flexing Cochise, then we’d suggest you take a look at the equally impressive Cochise 120 or 110.

Who Is The Tecnica Cochise 130 For?

The Tecnica Cochise 130 has long stood as one of the best selling freeride-specific touring boots on the market. And for good reason. Its combination of a performance fit, responsive flex pattern and adequate touring comfort are fused together to create a boot that offers very little compromise for those who put downhill performance at the front of their buying choices.

What Is The Tecnica Cochise 130 Good At?

Performance: 9/10

Customisation: 8/10

Touring: 7/10

