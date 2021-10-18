Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW Ski Touring Boot 2021 - 2021 | Review - Mpora

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2021 | Review

The Cochise family of freeride-specific touring boots gets an update

Why we chose the Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW: Responsive, mouldable, alpine-like flex 

Flex: 130
Last: 99 mm
Cuff Range: 42°
BSL: 315 mm (27)
Binding Compatibility: All touring and WTR certified bindings
Weight (per boot):  1,850g
Price: £520 / $750

If you’re looking for a boot that makes zero compromise on the downhill, you can’t go wrong with Tecnica’s Cochise series. This line up offers similar downhill performance to an alpine boot, yet features a ski / walk mode that gives decent range of motion. Now, for 2021, Tecnica has updated the pinnacle of the Cochise range with the all-new Tecnica Cochise 130 GW.

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW Build

Both sections of the shell are made from a bi-material PU. This C.A.S (custom adaptive shape) shell features an anatomical shape that matches the general shape of your foot. The anatomical fit means that you’ll have a close fit right out of the box for solid responsiveness.

C.A.S shaping continues down to the liner, where you’ll find another anatomically shaped foam for comfort and a vice-like heel hold. The external area of the liner is shaped to match the internal shape of the shall, while the internal area of the liner is shaped to match your foot. Pre-formed shaping helps to reduce any unwanted dead spots, or gaps, between your foot, the liner and the shell.

If you find the anatomical fit comes up on the tight side, on both the shell and the liner, then Tecnica has you covered. The dimples on the shell show the spots that can be easily heat moulded, thanks to a lower surface tension and ability to take heat without deformation. Not only that, the upgraded plastic used on this new Cochise is said to retain the shape of a punch for longer.

In terms of walk modes, Tecnica’s mobility cuff, which looks pretty similar to the ski / walk mode found on the Lange XT3 130, offers a metal-to-metal connection for slop-free responsiveness. This ski / walk mode also features a self adjusting system that’s designed to reduce any play that might build up over time. It’s interesting to see two of the highest performing ski touring boots on the market go down this route in creating a ski / walk mode. It’s clearly working.

Tecnica Cochise 130 Fit

The Cochise features a 99 mm last that, as mentioned previously, can be highly customised to ensure you get a comfortable and responsive fit. If you’d prefer a slightly softer flexing Cochise, then we’d suggest you take a look at the equally impressive Cochise 120 or 110. 

Who Is The Tecnica Cochise 130 For?

The Tecnica Cochise 130 has long stood as one of the best selling freeride-specific touring boots on the market. And for good reason. Its combination of a performance fit, responsive flex pattern and adequate touring comfort are fused together to create a boot that offers very little compromise for those who put downhill performance at the front of their buying choices.

What Is The Tecnica Cochise 130 Good At?

Performance: 9/10
Customisation: 8/10
Touring: 7/10

