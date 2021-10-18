Why we chose the Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW: Responsive, mouldable, alpine-like flex
Flex: 130
Last: 99 mm
Cuff Range: 42°
BSL: 315 mm (27)
Binding Compatibility: All touring and WTR certified bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,850g
Price: £520 / $750
If you’re looking for a boot that makes zero compromise on the downhill, you can’t go wrong with Tecnica’s Cochise series. This line up offers similar downhill performance to an alpine boot, yet features a ski / walk mode that gives decent range of motion. Now, for 2021, Tecnica has updated the pinnacle of the Cochise range with the all-new Tecnica Cochise 130 GW.
Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW Build
Both sections of the shell are made from a bi-material PU. This C.A.S (custom adaptive shape) shell features an anatomical shape that matches the general shape of your foot. The anatomical fit means that you’ll have a close fit right out of the box for solid responsiveness.
C.A.S shaping continues down to the liner, where you’ll find another anatomically shaped foam for comfort and a vice-like heel hold. The external area of the liner is shaped to match the internal shape of the shall, while the internal area of the liner is shaped to match your foot. Pre-formed shaping helps to reduce any unwanted dead spots, or gaps, between your foot, the liner and the shell.
