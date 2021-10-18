Why we chose the Tecnica Zero G Tour W: Lightweight, easy to use, anatomical fit

Flex: 115

Last: 99 mm

Cuff Range: 55°

Forward Lean: 12°

BSL: 303 mm (26.0)

Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings

Weight (per boot): 1,380g

Price: £650 / €680 / $700

Alpine ski touring boots offering equal performance on the uphill / downhill continue to be all the rage for 2021/22. But if you’re more into the climb, look to Tecnica’s industry leading Zero G Tour W: a predominantly touring-focused boot, which still cuts it on the downhill.

Smaller-footed skiers will know the woes of sourcing an appropriately sized, supportive, and touring-enabling boot. Tecnica, thanks to the expertise of their Women2Women project, are providing the goods. The Zero G Tour W starts in a Mondopoint 22.0 and 105 flex, while advanced-expert skiers can opt for the Zero G Tour W’s big sister, the Zero G Scout, which offers a 115 flex at a reduced overall weight.

Tecnica Zero G Tour W Build

The Zero G Tour W maintains a familiar alpine, four-buckle construction while shaving off grams for uphill efficiency. Lightweight magnesium buckles and an extra light liner combine to deliver the Zero G Tour W’s total 1380g per-boot weight (at MP 24.5). That’s almost 300g lighter than Tecnica’s freeride (Cochise) and piste (Mach 1) focused boots in the equivalent 105 flex! Unless you’re willing to trade downhill performance for less grams by opting for a ski-mountaineering boot, you won’t find much lighter than the Zero G Tour W.