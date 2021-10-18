Tecnica Zero G Tour W Women’s Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Tecnica Zero G Tour W Women’s Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Zero G Tour W is a lightweight and efficient ski mountaineering boot, with a women-specific fit

Why we chose the Tecnica Zero G Tour W: Lightweight, easy to use, anatomical fit

Flex: 115
Last: 99 mm
Cuff Range: 55°
Forward Lean: 12°
BSL: 303 mm (26.0)
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,380g
Price: £650 / €680 / $700

BUY HERE

Alpine ski touring boots offering equal performance on the uphill / downhill continue to be all the rage for 2021/22. But if you’re more into the climb, look to Tecnica’s industry leading Zero G Tour W: a predominantly touring-focused boot, which still cuts it on the downhill.

Smaller-footed skiers will know the woes of sourcing an appropriately sized, supportive, and touring-enabling boot. Tecnica, thanks to the expertise of their Women2Women project, are providing the goods. The Zero G Tour W starts in a Mondopoint 22.0 and 105 flex, while advanced-expert skiers can opt for the Zero G Tour W’s big sister, the Zero G Scout, which offers a 115 flex at a reduced overall weight.

Tecnica Zero G Tour W Build

The Zero G Tour W maintains a familiar alpine, four-buckle construction while shaving off grams for uphill efficiency. Lightweight magnesium buckles and an extra light liner combine to deliver the Zero G Tour W’s total 1380g per-boot weight (at MP 24.5). That’s almost 300g lighter than Tecnica’s freeride (Cochise) and piste (Mach 1) focused boots in the equivalent 105 flex! Unless you’re willing to trade downhill performance for less grams by opting for a ski-mountaineering boot, you won’t find much lighter than the Zero G Tour W.

When it comes to tech features, most skiers will find the Zero G Tour W offers everything they need for a day well spent in the backcountry. An updated mobility cuff system enables a substantial 55-degree range of motion walk mode. The double-blocking mechanism acts as a safety net to ensure walk mode operates for walking only and ski mode for skiing. Vibram soles and low-tech (pin-compatible) inserts kit you out fully for those uphill adventures.

Tecnica Zero G Tour W Fit

The Zero G Tour W’s 99m last places it in Tecnica’s ‘mid-volume’ boot category. For skiers with medium to slightly wider feet, this fit should provide enough room for a comfortable day of hiking in the backcountry, without too much space for blisters and boot-swimming. Tecnica also incorporates laces into the Zero G Tour W’s liner, which we love for the adjustable fit and additional support provided.

According to Tecnica, tiny dimples on the boot’s shell make their thermo-customisation process easier for boot fitters. There’s science behind it, but the short story is that the Zero G Tour W’s shell can be fully customised to your foot, which will come as a relief if you’re embarking on hours of hiking.

Who Is The Tecnica Zero G Tour W For?

Based on our calculations, we’d say the Zero G Tour W is made for 60% skinning and 40% skiing. If you only endure the uphill to charge down, there are sturdier boots out there (Tecnica’s Cochise being one of them). But for skiers who favour the upwards journey, the Zero G Tour’s light weight and backcountry-focused design (tech inserts, walk mode and Vibram soles are our key three) make it a great option.

With its solid 105 flex, we love the Zero G Tour for its inclusive feel, making touring and backcountry missions accessible to a range of mountain enthusiasts.

What Is The Tecnica Zero G Tour W Good At?

Weight: 8/10
Efficiency: 8/10
Fit: 8/10

You May Also Like

Share

Topics:

Ski Boots

Related Articles

Skiing

Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 | Review

The Dalbello Panterra 95 W offers a high-performance boot with a female-specific fit

Dalbello Panterra 95 W Women’s Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW | Review

The Cochise family of freeride-specific touring boots gets an update

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW Ski Touring Boot 2021 - 2021 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 | Review

The new and updated First Chair 100 is a fantastic all-mountain boot

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach | Review

Full Tilt have shaved the grams off the Ascendant to create a versatile ski touring boot

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

K2 Recon 120 | Review

The K2 Recon 120 provides an energetic ride without a weight sacrifice

K2 Recon 120 Ski Boots 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Lange RX 110 | Review

The Lange RX 110 W is a performance focused boot with a women-specific fit

Lange RX 110 Women’s Ski Boots 2021 – 2022 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production