The Faces of the Valais | Nendaz-Veysonnaz - Mpora

This article first appeared in our sister title, Snow Magazine, 20 November 2023

You know the old travel cliché: if you want to know where to visit, buy a guidebook; if you want to know what’s worth visiting, ask a local. Well, we believe the same applies to skiing, only more so. Think about it: even the best-drawn piste maps struggle to show how mountains fit together, and they often miss out off-piste valleys, where the best powder is to be found, altogether.

TripAdvisor restaurant guides can’t really be trusted, and as useful as they are, Google Maps’ knife and fork symbols can’t ever capture a café’s vibe, or tell you if there’s a cool cover band playing in a particular bar, on a particular night. With that in mind, when we set about compiling a guide to the highlights of Switzerland’s Valais region, we thought we’d go straight to the source. We asked four locals, from a variety of different backgrounds, to tell us what they love most about four of the region’s most storied resorts.

Nendaz-Veysonnaz. Photo: Tristan Kennedy

Skiing in Nendaz-Veysonnaz

Nendaz is a large, modern ski resort in the heart of the Swiss Valais region, with superb access to some of Europe’s best slopes in Les 4 Vallées, some fantastic freeride, guaranteed snowfall, and skiing up to 3,330m. Lift-linked to its more famous neighbour Verbier, Nendaz is more laid-back and ‘grounded’, making it a good choice for families.

The resort sits between Verbier and Veysonnaz, and is 8km down the mountain from Siviez and Thyon. The modern centre – a mix of mainly chalets, apartments and small hotels – is just up the road from Haute-Nendaz, a rustic hamlet of old buildings and a lovely baroque chapel.