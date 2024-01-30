The Faces of the Valais | Saas-Fee/Saastal - Mpora

What’s the best thing about living in Saas-Fee/Saastal?

It’s all about the skiing. I did several seasons elsewhere and I consistently wasn’t getting great snow years, but then I came here, and the snow’s always good from start to finish.

It comes down to the aspect of the mountain—we’re north facing in Saas-Fee, so we get a little bit of protection from the sun and that keeps the snow consistently firm and good for skiing. It also helps that Saas-Fee is really high. The village is at 1,800 metres, and our lifts take us up to 3,600 metres. That means you’ve got a huge vertical descent, one of the longest in Europe, and on top of that, we’re surrounded by eighteen 4,000m-plus peaks. We’ve got the highest mountain that’s solely in Switzerland looking down on us, the Dom (4,545 metres). So it’s pretty impressive just looking around. I’ve never skied anywhere else quite like it.

What’s your favourite run to rip down in the resort, and why?

Especially first thing in the morning, when it’s freshly groomed, my favourite run to ski down is a red called Glacier promenade (17A). It comes off the glacier at 3,600m, and it’s just endless turns, top to bottom. It’s usually pretty quiet too, so you just feel like an absolute hero skiing it [laughs].

Where’s the first place you go when there’s fresh snow?

On a powder day? I can’t tell you where I’m going, I’m afraid [laughs].

OK, fair enough. Where would you go when it’s totally tracked out?

It’s still kind of a secret, but I’ll let you in. You can drop off the back of the resort towards a reservoir called Mattmark. That’s a really cool run. It’s about 15 kilometres all the way down to the next village. You can ride it right down to a bus stop and get the bus back up to Saas-Fee. It’s all South facing, so it gets nice sunshine, and good snow. It’s pretty unique, but should only be tackled with an experienced ski instructor!