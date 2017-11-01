Is waxing dead? Photo: Whitelines

Update: DPS have already raised over $32,000 of their $35,000 target just a few hours after launching their Kickstarter campaign. Not bad…

Wax is now dead. You will never have to wax a ski or snowboard again. Or so claim DPS – who have just launched a kickstarter for their ‘Phantom’ permanent base glide treatment, “a one-time application base-penetrating formula that forever eliminates the need for waxing”.

The big question on everyone’s lips is, of course, does it actually work?

Well, the short answer is that we don’t quite know. We’ve not had a chance to try the stuff out yet. But here’s what we do know.

DPS are a well-respected ski company based out of the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake City, and this isn’t the first time they’ve dropped a product aimed at innovation.

Their website reads: “DPS introduced the world’s first and only Pure prepreg carbon fiber skiing — then built the first rockered ski with sidecut — and unleashed Spoon Technology. The fusion of space-age carbon technology and groundbreaking shaping has resulted in the world’s most advanced quiver of skis.”