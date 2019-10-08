Why we chose the Whitedot Ragnarok ASYM: Powder slashing for days.
Take a quick glance at the mid-section of this ski, and you’ll no doubt conclude that everything on the ski is symmetrical – like most skis – right? However, the ASYM has a handy trick up its sleeve that few skis have made use of in the past – asymmetrical tips and tails (the clue’s in the ASYM name when you think about it).
This asymmetrical design has resulted in a ‘left’ and ‘right’ ski. What this means is that the inside edge of each ski carries a shorter effective edge, due to the early taper on the inside. In theory, this makes the ski easier to turn and control in deep snow.
“You’ve got yourself a tool that’s going to rip in soft snow”
Couple this with a wide (122 mm) platform underfoot, minimal camber and a very slight, but deep rocker profile – and you’ve got yourself a tool that’s going to rip in soft snow. All this before we’ve even spoken about the stability-first construction.
Just one look at the Ragnarok ASYM should make you realise that this isn’t just going to be any kind of lightweight noodle. Far from it, in fact.
Whitedot have chosen to use a traditional fibreglass construction for the ASYM, which not only makes the ski the heaviest in our Backcountry Ski Guide but also improves the dampening and stability at speed tenfold – giving you the confidence to let the full 30 metre radius run.
“You’ve always got the benefit of the asymmetrical tips and tails for on-a-dime slashes”
Saying that, you’ve always got the benefit of the asymmetrical tips and tails for on-a-dime slashes when you’re looking to scrub a bit of speed – or for when you’ve found yourself needing to navigate your way through some Japow tree lines.
With just one size being made at 190 cm, the damp fibreglass construction and the large 30 metre-turn radius, you’ll know already that this ski isn’t going to be for everyone.
However, what I can say is that don’t be put off by the large width, high weight and turn radii, as the asymmetrical design of this ski does make them ideal deep snow surfing machines – no matter the size of turn you’re looking to create, or speeds you’re looking to cane it down at.
If you’re looking for a dedicated pair of powder planks, then you’ve got to consider the Ragnok ASYM as it’s not just a one-speed, one-trick, pony. In fact, it’s one of those progressive shapes that makes the world of powder skiing even more fun.
Industry Insider
Paul Jamieson, Lead Designer and Co-Owner of Whitedot
“The ASYM is built for deep days on the mountain and to deal with changeable conditions
“The ASYM’s signature design is the off-set taper along the tips of the skis, making a left and right specific ski. While the sidecut remains a constant 30m on both edges, the tip of outside edge tapers earlier creating an inside ski with a shorter effective edge that is control to control. This balances the different forces working on each ski as you go through the turn enabling an intuitive balance powder ride
“We selected traditional triaxial fibre-glass with carbon stringers to balance mass and dampening. These ingredients produce a stable and confidence inspiring ride all over the mountain”
