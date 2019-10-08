Just one look at the Ragnarok ASYM should make you realise that this isn’t just going to be any kind of lightweight noodle. Far from it, in fact.

Whitedot have chosen to use a traditional fibreglass construction for the ASYM, which not only makes the ski the heaviest in our Backcountry Ski Guide but also improves the dampening and stability at speed tenfold – giving you the confidence to let the full 30 metre radius run.

“You’ve always got the benefit of the asymmetrical tips and tails for on-a-dime slashes”

Saying that, you’ve always got the benefit of the asymmetrical tips and tails for on-a-dime slashes when you’re looking to scrub a bit of speed – or for when you’ve found yourself needing to navigate your way through some Japow tree lines.

With just one size being made at 190 cm, the damp fibreglass construction and the large 30 metre-turn radius, you’ll know already that this ski isn’t going to be for everyone.

However, what I can say is that don’t be put off by the large width, high weight and turn radii, as the asymmetrical design of this ski does make them ideal deep snow surfing machines – no matter the size of turn you’re looking to create, or speeds you’re looking to cane it down at.

If you’re looking for a dedicated pair of powder planks, then you’ve got to consider the Ragnok ASYM as it’s not just a one-speed, one-trick, pony. In fact, it’s one of those progressive shapes that makes the world of powder skiing even more fun.

You’d better learn your left and rights, given the asymmetrical design

Industry Insider

Paul Jamieson, Lead Designer and Co-Owner of Whitedot

“The ASYM is built for deep days on the mountain and to deal with changeable conditions