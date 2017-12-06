Winter Olympics 2018 | The Sports Most Affected By Russia's Ban From The Games - Mpora

Skiing

Winter Olympics 2018 | The Sports Most Affected By Russia’s Ban From The Games

Russia took a record 33 medals at the 2014 Games before disqualifications...

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have officially banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Games will take place in February without a Russian flag at the opening ceremony and without the State Anthem of the Russian Federation.

The ban arrives on the back of a three-year investigation from the IOC which discovered a widespread doping programme being deployed throughout the Russian camp.

The blanket ban of Russian participation doesn’t quite extend to all of their athletes though. The IOC have left room for athletes with a comprehensive history of drug testing to compete as independent athletes under a neutral flag in PyeongChang, where they would be identified as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”. Still, no medal an independent athlete won would be attributed to Russia’s medal tally, which will stay at zero for the 2018 Games.

Of course, being such a big country, and a really, really cold one at that, Russia actually have quite a few athletes who would have been in contention for a medal. They’re at the right end of competitive in roughly a third of all Winter Olympic events.

In the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia racked up a huge nine gold medals as well as five silver medals and eight bronzes. That’s a total tally of 22 medals… which was originally a record-high 33 medals before the disqualification of many of their 232 (!) competitors.

So, what events will it impact?

The best way to look at who is in contention for a medal at the Olympics isn’t to focus on the previous Games four years ago, but on the most recent World Championship event from each event. Here’s how Russia got on in the most recent round of World Championships…

Russian Gold Medals at Most Recent World Championships

Men’s 4×7.5k Relay (Biathlon)
Men’s Team Sprint Freestyle (Cross-Country Skiing)
Men’s Skiathlon (Cross-Country Skiing)
Women’s Single Skating (Figure Skating)

Russian Silver Medals at Most Recent World Championships

Men’s Sprint Classic (Cross-Country Skiing)
Women’s Team Sprint Freestyle (Cross-Country Skiing)
Men’s 4x10k Relay (Cross-Country Skiing)
Men’s 50k Mass Start Classic (Cross-Country Skiing)
Women’s Event (Curling)
Men’s Singles (Luge)
Men’s 1,500m (Speedskating)

Russian Bronze Medals at Most Recent World Championships

Mixed Relay (Biathlon)
Pair Skating (Figure Skating)
Men’s (Ice Hockey)
Team Relay (Luge)
Men’s Inidividual (Skeleton)
Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom (Snowboard)
Men’s 500m (Speedskating)
Women’s Team Pursuit (Speedskating)

Russian 4th Places at Most Recent World Championships

Women’s 5000m (Speedskating)
Men’s Individual (Skeleton)
Men’s 1500m (Short-Track Speedskating)
Men’s 5000m Relay (Short-Track Speedskating)
Women’s Moguls (Russia)
Men’s 15k Free (Cross-Country Skiing)
Men’s 15k Mass Start (Biathlon)
Men’s 12.5k Pursuit (Biathlon)
Women’s 10k Pursuit (Biathlon)

Skiing

Skiing

Skiing

Skiing

