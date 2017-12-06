The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have officially banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Games will take place in February without a Russian flag at the opening ceremony and without the State Anthem of the Russian Federation.

The ban arrives on the back of a three-year investigation from the IOC which discovered a widespread doping programme being deployed throughout the Russian camp.

The blanket ban of Russian participation doesn’t quite extend to all of their athletes though. The IOC have left room for athletes with a comprehensive history of drug testing to compete as independent athletes under a neutral flag in PyeongChang, where they would be identified as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”. Still, no medal an independent athlete won would be attributed to Russia’s medal tally, which will stay at zero for the 2018 Games.