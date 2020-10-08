Why we chose the Zag Adret 88: Lightweight, eco-conscious, touring-specific
Lengths (cm): 169, 174 & 182
Sidecut (mm): 124.5 / 88 / 111.5 (180 cm)
Radius: 20m (182 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,114g
Price: £730
If there’s any company that you could rely on to make a high performance touring ski, it’d be Chamonix-based Zag skis. The Adret 88 ski underlines this perfectly.
Nestled down in Argentiere at the bottom end of the Chamonix valley, Zag skis have been creating skis in the valley for the past 15 years. Just like the Aosta valley locals keeping their fine wine to themselves, however, the local Chamoniarde have kept Zag skis a bit of a secret with the brand rarely appearing outside of those “in the know”.
The Zag range of skis consists of four different lineups, all of which have off-piste skiing at the heart of their construction. The Adret 88 sits in the Adret (touring) range of skis. These are lightning quick on the skin track, while still making use of that exceptional Zag freeride spirit.
Zag Adret 88 Build
A 100% Paulownia wood core has been paired with multiaxial carbon and kevlar fibres to create a nice blend of low weight and responsive flex. The sheets of carbon and kevlar laminates sit above and below the wood core to create a relatively stiff flex underfoot thanks to the carbon, while the kevlar is there to help absorb vibrations and reduce the chatter typically found in carbon skis.
