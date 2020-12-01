Zermatt to Verbier | The Faction Crew Ski Tour Across The Legendary High Alpine Traverse - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Zermatt to Verbier | The Faction Crew Ski Tour Across The Legendary High Alpine Traverse

The Faction Collective are up to their usual tricks with their latest ski film masterpiece

Lockdown 1.0. Remember it? Zoom quizzes, the Tiger King and hundreds of thousands of sour dough cockups on Instagram. It was a means to an end for most of us, but for the good folk at Faction, it was a chance to get away from it all and go for a good old touring mission across the Western Alps.

“It was a chance to get away from it all and go for a good old touring mission”

Deciding to take on the legendary course of the Patrouille des Glaciers, Sam Anthamatten, Elisabeth Gerritzen, Yann Rausis and Anna Smoothy treat us to the virtual turns we need to get through Lockdown 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0. Taking on some pretty out there faces, in some pretty rough springtime conditions, ‘Zermatt to Verbier’ shows us how the best turns really are out there beyond the resort boundaries.

For those unaware, the Patrouille des Glaciers (PDG) ski mountaineering race stretches from Zermatt to Verbier over 53 kilometres, covering a total ascent of just under 4,000 metres. In it, skiers take on a series of peaks, cols and couloirs as they race their way between the two alpine towns – Sam, Elisabeth, Yann and Anna chose to take on the best descents that stood in their way.

“Sam, Elisabeth, Yann and Anna chose to take on the best descents that stood in their way”

The PDG goes way back to the 1940s, when Swiss Army captains Rodolphe Tissièresand and Roger Jean Bonvin had the idea to test their soldiers’ mettle by hosting a high-alpine ski touring (then cross country skiing) race. They chose a route between Zermatt and Verbier—part of the famed Haute Route high alpine traverse.

In 1942, the first Patrouille des Glaciers took place, with just a dozen troops. In the modern day, the race is open to the public. Competitors clock times as fast as 5.5 hours thanks to state-of-the-art touring equipment and the spirit of the Patrouille driving them to push the limits of speed and endurance.

The whole edit is, of course, wrapped up in that silky smooth Faction editing, with some of the most epic aerial shots we’ve seen this year. Give it a watch, you can’t go wrong with this one.

You May Also Like

Ski 100 | Introducing The Best Ski Gear And Equipment For Winter 2020 / 2021

Best All-Mountain Skis 2020 – 2021

Share

Topics:

Adventure article Faction Skis video

Related Articles

The Environment

The Case For Plastic? | Don't Believe The Propaganda

Online retailer becomes 99% plastic free and takes a stand against those championing plastics

The Case For Plastic? | Why You Shouldn't Swallow The Propaganda
Surfing

Connected By Water | The Big Wave Safety Movement

How big wave surfing bounced back from a tragic incident in 2011

Connected By Water | The Story Behind The Big Wave Safety Movement
Skiing

Game Show | Jesper Tjäder On Japanese TV

Remember the old BBC One show Hole In The Wall? This is that, but with really good skiing

Jesper Tjäder's Game Show | Swedish Freestyle Skier Wakes Up On Japanese TV
Skiing

Freeride World Tour | Watch The Top 10 Cliffs

Want to see some skiers send it off some cliffs? You've come to the right place

Freeride World Tour | Top 10 Cliffs Of All Time
Skiing

Sammy Carlson | See The Power Of 'Resilience'

You need to watch the new Sammy Carlson film. It's really, very, good

Sammy Carlson | Discover The Power Of 'Resilience' In New Quiksilver Film
Skiing

Powder Skis | Best For Winter 20/21

A guide to the best skis for powder, and why they're perfect for skiing in the deep stuff.

Best Powder Skis 2020 – 2021 | Buyer's Guide
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production