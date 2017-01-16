American BASE-Jumper Steph Davis Set to Headline Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival - Mpora

American BASE-Jumper Steph Davis Set to Headline Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival

What do a BASE-jumper, a climber once attacked by a bear and a quadruple-amputee-mountaineer all have in common?

Well, actually probably quite a lot, but the answer we were going for was that they’re all going to be speaking at the Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival (EMFF) which runs from Saturday 4 to Sunday 5 February 2017, at George Square Lecture Theatre, Edinburgh.

American BASE-jumper, wingsuit flyer and free-solo climber Steph Davis headlines the guest speakers.

It’s no secret that wingsuiting is one of the most dangerous sports in the world, and Steph has lived through tragedies. Both of her former husbands have been killed in BASE-jumping accidents. She’s speaking during the ‘Saturday Night Extreme’ session.

The other speakers are all home-grown Scots with very different backgrounds. Jamie Andrew is a well-known quadruple-amputee-mountaineer who lost his limbs after becoming stranded on a mountain ridge in the Alps in 1999, where his climbing companion was killed.

Jamie has made the most of his gift of life since then despite the amputations, and has completed more amazing challenges than one could ever imagine.

Just as remarkable is the tale of Luke Robertson. Having had a pacemaker fitted in his 20s, he then had to under-go emergency brain surgery. Rather than submitting to a low-key life, Luke has transformed himself into an all-round adventurer, who shot to fame when he became the youngest Brit, the first Scot and the second youngest in history to ski 730 miles, unsupported, unassisted and solo, to the South Pole.

Meanwhile, top Scottish climber Greg Boswell has been channeling his considerable energy into shaking up the Scottish winter climbing scene, with a string of daring first ascents at the very cutting edge of the scene. Greg was thrust into the limelight earlier this year when he ventured to the Canadian Rockies on a climbing trip … only to be attacked by a Grizzly Bear.

The two-day festival is being staged at George Square Lecture Theatre in Edinburgh. Tickets for the popular festival start at £7 and are on sale now at www.emff.co.uk with the organisers reporting that tickets are already selling fast.

