What do a BASE-jumper, a climber once attacked by a bear and a quadruple-amputee-mountaineer all have in common?
Well, actually probably quite a lot, but the answer we were going for was that they’re all going to be speaking at the Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival (EMFF) which runs from Saturday 4 to Sunday 5 February 2017, at George Square Lecture Theatre, Edinburgh.
American BASE-jumper, wingsuit flyer and free-solo climber Steph Davis headlines the guest speakers.
It’s no secret that wingsuiting is one of the most dangerous sports in the world, and Steph has lived through tragedies. Both of her former husbands have been killed in BASE-jumping accidents. She’s speaking during the ‘Saturday Night Extreme’ session.
Share