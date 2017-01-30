New Zealand Suffers Shortage of Skydive Instructors as Adventure Travel Booms - Mpora

New Zealand Suffers Shortage of Skydive Instructors as Adventure Travel Booms

It’s a tough time to be a human being. There seems to be carnage the world over… or almost the world over, at least.

The biggest problem they’ve got in New Zealand is that they don’t have enough skydiving instructors.

Okay, so maybe that’s not true. New Zealand probably has its fair share of problems, but the place is also an adventure paradise, and isn’t – as far as we know – being ruled by an evil walking toupee or being broken apart because of something that sounds like a shit cereal bar (Brexit* will keep you well-fuelled for the whole day! *Possibly with anger or severe disillusionment).

So, New Zealand is looking like a good bet, right? They’ve got sick mountain biking in the North island and the South, near perfect surfing at Piha and beyond, caving, bungee jumps, rolling hills in abundance and a pretty favourable climate too.

They also have skydiving, and because of the raging increase in Chinese tourism to New Zealand, the country is now genuinely suffering from a shortage of instructors. So, NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO MOVE TO NEW ZEALAND AND GET PAID TO GO SKYDIVING.

If you’re anything like us, even if you’ve never been skydiving before, you’ve probably been incredibly keen to jump out of a plane recently just after watching the news, and now you have a chance to make a living by doing exactly that.

We have been skydiving before, though. And we can assure you that it’s great.

So why the shortage? Well, as mentioned before, Chinese tourism has grown hugely in New Zealand, and niche tourism sectors like adventure travel are growing as a result, with tourists now keen to experience “real life” instead of just wherever a coach tour takes them. Which is good news.

The demand for skydiving in NZ from Chinese tourists had meant there is a shortage of licensed instructors and companies are struggling to meet demands – which have soared by a massive 50% in the past 12 months.

Of course, to be able to go on a tandem jump with someone as an instructor, you need to have done at least 750 solo jumps. Which is a shit load (and would cost a lot of money) but if you did one jump an hour for the next 31.25 days that would be you sorted.

