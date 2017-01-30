New Zealand Suffers Shortage of Skydive Instructors as Adventure Travel Booms - Mpora

It’s a tough time to be a human being. There seems to be carnage the world over… or almost the world over, at least.

The biggest problem they’ve got in New Zealand is that they don’t have enough skydiving instructors.

Okay, so maybe that’s not true. New Zealand probably has its fair share of problems, but the place is also an adventure paradise, and isn’t – as far as we know – being ruled by an evil walking toupee or being broken apart because of something that sounds like a shit cereal bar (Brexit* will keep you well-fuelled for the whole day! *Possibly with anger or severe disillusionment).