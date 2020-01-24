Runner vs. Base Jumper | Kilian Jornet and Tom Erik Heimen Go Head To Head In Norway - Mpora

Runner vs. Base Jumper | Kilian Jornet and Tom Erik Heimen Go Head To Head In Norway

The Romsdalshorn Challenge is one of the best races we've seen in a long time

Usain Bolt, Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve, Mo Farah, Lewis Hamilton, the curly-haired one from Top Gear who punched a producer over a steak, Paula Radcliffe, Sergio Aguero – all of them have been involved in exciting running races / car races / premier league football title races at some point or other, but none of them have been in a race quite like the one trail runner Kilian Jornet’s just done against base jumper Tom Erik Heimen in Norway.

‘Runner vs. Base Jumper’ is probably the most eye-catching race name we’ve ever come across, and the race itself definitely lives up to its pre-match billing. To say it’s a close one doesn’t do this thing justice. What’s more, the Romsdalshorn is definitely one of the coolest looking mountains around so even if you don’t like watching blokes getting all competitive… you can just sort of sit back and enjoy the views.

Screenshot: YouTube (Kilian jornet burgada)
