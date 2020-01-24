Usain Bolt, Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve, Mo Farah, Lewis Hamilton, the curly-haired one from Top Gear who punched a producer over a steak, Paula Radcliffe, Sergio Aguero – all of them have been involved in exciting running races / car races / premier league football title races at some point or other, but none of them have been in a race quite like the one trail runner Kilian Jornet’s just done against base jumper Tom Erik Heimen in Norway.

‘Runner vs. Base Jumper’ is probably the most eye-catching race name we’ve ever come across, and the race itself definitely lives up to its pre-match billing. To say it’s a close one doesn’t do this thing justice. What’s more, the Romsdalshorn is definitely one of the coolest looking mountains around so even if you don’t like watching blokes getting all competitive… you can just sort of sit back and enjoy the views.

Screenshot: YouTube (Kilian jornet burgada)

