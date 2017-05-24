Photo: Vimeo / Squirrel

When it comes to action sports, few are gnarlier than wingsuit flying. Sometimes called Proximity Flying, it involves people wearing specially made suits, jumping off high things like mountains, and flying down to earth.

It’s different from simply parachuting, skydiving, and even BASE Jumping in so much as the specially made suits let the flyers travel across a vertical axis as well as down the traditional vertical one.

But now, the boffins at Squirrel, one of the leading manufactures of wing suits, have developed a suit that will actually let the wearer ascend higher into the sky.

The science behind it appears quite closely guarded, but experience wingsuit flyers wearing one of these new Squirrel suits can adjust their body position so they’re essentially standing upright, and then soar high into the air.