Squirrel Make A New Wingsuit That Lets You Fly Up - Mpora

Share

Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

Squirrel Make A New Wingsuit That Lets You Fly Up

Is it a bird? Is is a plane? No, it's Mark from Accounts Payable in an incredible new wingsuit

Photo: Vimeo / Squirrel

When it comes to action sports, few are gnarlier than wingsuit flying. Sometimes called Proximity Flying, it involves people wearing specially made suits, jumping off high things like mountains, and flying down to earth.

It’s different from simply parachuting, skydiving, and even BASE Jumping in so much as the specially made suits let the flyers travel across a vertical axis as well as down the traditional vertical one.

BASE Jumping Records: The Highest BASE Jump, The Lowest BASE Jump, The Most BASE Jumps

But now, the boffins at Squirrel, one of the leading manufactures of wing suits, have developed a suit that will actually let the wearer ascend higher into the sky.

The science behind it appears quite closely guarded, but experience wingsuit flyers wearing one of these new Squirrel suits can adjust their body position so they’re essentially standing upright, and then soar high into the air.

In testing, measuring the elevation with a combination of GPS trackers and video analysis, flyers are reaching up to as high as an estimated 250 extra feet (well over 75 metres) in the air. That’s the height of more than 17 double-decker busses stacked on top of each other.

So, with this new found ability to fly skywards, surely wingsuit flyers can keep flying up, thus creating eternal, powerless flight, right? Wrong. When they reach terminal height, pilots need to pull their parachute before descending back down to Earth. For now…

You May Also Like:

10 of the Greatest Wingsuit Flights Ever

BASE Jumper Attaches Parachute to Skin With Piercings Then Leaps Off A Cliff

Share

Topics:

Squirrel video

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Tragedy On Everest | Mountain's Death Toll For Season Reaches 10

A dangerous mission to retrieve an Indian climber's body has come in for some heavy criticism.

Tragedy On Everest | Mountain's Death Toll For Season Reaches 10 After Four Bodies Found
The Environment

Climate Change | 6 Frightening Facts That Prove Humans Are the Worst

One in six of the world’s species are facing extinction due to climate change...

Climate Change Facts: 6 Frightening Truths That Prove Humans Are the Worst
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

STIHL Timbersports | An Inside Look at the Explosive World of the "Original Extreme Sport"

“I tore the tendon in my bicep ahead of the World Championships and broke five national records...”

STIHL Timbersports | An Inside Look at the Explosive World of the "Original Extreme Sport" at the Champions Trophy
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

First Look | Casio Pro Trek Outdoor Smartwatch With ViewRanger App

A hands-on review of the Casio Pro trek outdoor smartwatch with ViewRanger app

Casio Pro Trek Outdoor Smartwatch With ViewRanger App | First Look
Amazing Animals

Canadian Chaos | Sea Lion Yanks Girl into B.C Water

Careful when you feed the animals...

Watch: Why Did This Canadian Sea Lion Yank a Young Girl into the Water?
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Everest Collapse | The Hillary Step Has Disappeared, Making Climbing 'More Dangerous'

The collapse of the iconic rocky outcrop could make bottlenecks in the "death zone" even worse

Everest’s Hillary Step Has Collapsed, Making Climbing the Mountain ‘More Dangerous’
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production