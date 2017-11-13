Tragedy in the Himalayas | Renowned BASE Jumper Valery Rozov Dies in Tragic Accident in Eastern Nepal - Mpora

Share

Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

Tragedy in the Himalayas | Renowned BASE Jumper Valery Rozov Dies in Tragic Accident in Eastern Nepal

The Russian jumper became world famous after leaping off Mount Everest in 2013

Renowned Russian base jumper Valery Rozov has tragically died during an expedition on Mount Ama-Dablam in the Himalayas in eastern Nepal.

The athlete made global news after setting the record for the highest ever BASE jump in 2013, leaping from the 7220-metre north peak of the Mount Everest massif and sailing down to the Rongbuk glacier in a custom-made wingsuit.

He then broke his own record three years later after jumping from 7,700 metres on Mount Cho Oyu, also in the Himalayas, and alongside numerous other records was also the first to ever BASE jump from Mount Kilimanjaro.

It has been reported in various outlets that Rozov’s death came after he crashed into Mount Ama-Dablam in eastern Nepal on 11 November 2017, where he was jumping in a bid to complete the “seven summits” stunt from the highest mountain on each continent.

Mingma Gelu Sherpa, from the Seven Summits Club, who organised the expedition, said: “He jumped but crashed into the mountainside and did not survive. His body was airlifted to Kathmandu today.”

Red Bull sponsored Rosov. After the incident they posted this on their website: “With deep sorrow, we report the tragic death of our friend Valery Rozov during an expedition on Mount Ama-Dablam in the Himalayas, eastern Nepal.

“Valery Rozov had been a member of the Red Bull family since 2004. The Russian received international recognition as a highly professional athlete, an aerial adventurer who tirelessly set himself against increasingly difficult goals.

 

“Valery will always remain in our memory: strong in spirit, professional, modest, full of energy, an eternal dreamer who was forever burning with new ideas and projects.

“We express our deepest condolences to Valery’s wife and sons, whom he loved and valued very much.”

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Rozov after this tragic accident.

Share

Related Articles

Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

Higher Than The Sun | Squirrel Make A New Wingsuit That Lets You Fly Up

This new singsuit by Squirrel lets users fly up mid-flight

Squirrel Make A New Wingsuit That Lets You Fly Up
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

Reaching for the Sky | How the Himalayas Taught This Paragliding Novice a Life Lesson

Flying in the Himalayas is no joke, as Mark Brightwell found out...

Paragliding in the Himalayas | Reaching for the Sky
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

American Football Meets Skydiving | The Longest Touchdown Pass Ever Made

The Super Bowl meets skydiving as Devin Supertramp go flying...

American Football Meets Skydiving | The Longest Touchdown Pass Ever Made
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

New Zealand Suffers Shortage of Skydive Instructors as Adventure Travel Booms

...now is your chance!

New Zealand Suffers Shortage of Skydive Instructors as Adventure Travel Booms
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

SciFi Skydive | Want To Jump Out Of A Plane? Google Street View Has Just Launched A Skydiving Option....

Jump from 16,500ft and direct a skydive over New Zealand... All without leaving your living room

Want To Jump Out Of A Plane? Google Street View Has Just Launched A Skydiving Option....
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

American BASE-Jumper Steph Davis Set to Headline Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival

Looking for some inspiration? Look no further...

American BASE-Jumper Steph Davis Set to Headline Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production