Tragedy in the Himalayas | Renowned BASE Jumper Valery Rozov Dies in Tragic Accident in Eastern Nepal

Renowned Russian base jumper Valery Rozov has tragically died during an expedition on Mount Ama-Dablam in the Himalayas in eastern Nepal.

The athlete made global news after setting the record for the highest ever BASE jump in 2013, leaping from the 7220-metre north peak of the Mount Everest massif and sailing down to the Rongbuk glacier in a custom-made wingsuit.

He then broke his own record three years later after jumping from 7,700 metres on Mount Cho Oyu, also in the Himalayas, and alongside numerous other records was also the first to ever BASE jump from Mount Kilimanjaro.

It has been reported in various outlets that Rozov’s death came after he crashed into Mount Ama-Dablam in eastern Nepal on 11 November 2017, where he was jumping in a bid to complete the “seven summits” stunt from the highest mountain on each continent.

Mingma Gelu Sherpa, from the Seven Summits Club, who organised the expedition, said: “He jumped but crashed into the mountainside and did not survive. His body was airlifted to Kathmandu today.”

Red Bull sponsored Rosov. After the incident they posted this on their website: “With deep sorrow, we report the tragic death of our friend Valery Rozov during an expedition on Mount Ama-Dablam in the Himalayas, eastern Nepal.

“Valery Rozov had been a member of the Red Bull family since 2004. The Russian received international recognition as a highly professional athlete, an aerial adventurer who tirelessly set himself against increasingly difficult goals.