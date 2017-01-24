Want To Jump Out Of A Plane? Google Street View Has Just Launched A Skydiving Option.... - Mpora

Share

Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

Want To Jump Out Of A Plane? Google Street View Has Just Launched A Skydiving Option….

Jump from 16,500ft and direct a skydive over New Zealand... All without leaving your living room

gog

Fancy having a go at skydiving, but not sure if you’ve actually got the kahunas to actually throw yourself out of a plane? We feel you.

While skydiving is unquestionably one of the raddest experiences anyone could have, it definitely comes with a significant risk and only those of us who can handle the fear that comes with that will ever have the experience.

Fly 16,500ft into the sky, before jumping to fall at 125mph over Abel Tasman National Park, in the South of New Zealand.

Luckily for the rest of us, we can now experience a skydive (kind of) from the comfort of our living rooms, with Google Street View’s new feature.

screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-15-46-52

Teaming up with New Zealand skydive operator Skydive Abel Tasman and photographer Alex Mather, the site has mapped out a tandem skydive with a 360 GoPro Pano Ball, filming over five days to create a fully interactive picture, which gives users the ability to follow and experience the skydive themselves.

The virtual tour, which begins on the ground, shows what it’s like to fly up 16,500ft into the sky and then jump, falling at about 125mph over Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand’s smallest national park, located at the north end of the South Island.

“We thought it would be such a cool opportunity to be the first in the world – how could we turn down such a great idea.” Marketing manager David Bonham-Carter told an online news site 

“We have a little piece of paradise here. How epic is it to explore it in unique ways and through technology share it with the world.”

gog2

Fly 16,500ft into the sky, before jumping to fall at 125mph over Abel Tasman National Park, in the South of New Zealand.

While we’re not ruling out a real life skydive in the future, for the time being, we’re happy with experiencing it from the safety of our browser and getting an idea what it might be like to take on the real deal.

Want to jump out of a plan this afternoon? Have a go for yourself here!

You Might Also Like:

8 Crazy Climbing Videos That’ll Make Your Jaw Drop

‘I Get Called Crazy Pretty Much Every Day’ | Why Will Gadd Is The Only Person Who Could Tackle The World’s Toughest Ice Climb

Shauna Coxsey Interview | We Talk To The World Champion About Royal Recognition and Olympic Climbing

Share

Topics:

Related Articles

Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

American BASE-Jumper Steph Davis Set to Headline Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival

Looking for some inspiration? Look no further...

American BASE-Jumper Steph Davis Set to Headline Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival
indoor flying suit 103
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

We Speak to "The Crazy Ones" Making Indoor Wingsuit Flying a Reality

The quest to make the most dangerous sport in the world accessible to all...

We Speak to "The Crazy Ones" Making Indoor Wingsuit Flying a Reality
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

Indoor Wingsuit Flying | You Can Soon Try The Craze in This Awesome Spot in Stockholm

No previous experience needed...

Indoor Wingsuit Flying: You Can Soon Try The Craze in This Awesome Spot in Stockholm
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

We Speak to Aaron Durogati: The Planet Earth Paraglider Who Got THAT Golden Eagle Point of View Shot

No, the BBC didn't just duct tape a GoPro to the back of a golden eagle...

We Speak to Aaron Durogati: The Planet Earth Paraglider Who Got THAT Golden Eagle Point of View Shot
Base-Jumping-Fatalities-Deaths-Record.jpg
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

BASE Jumping | How Many BASE Jumping Fatalities Have Their Been On Record?

BASE jumping is one of the most dangerous sports in the world. How many BASE jumping fatalities have there been?

How Many BASE Jumping Fatalities Have Their Been On Record?
BASE-Jumping-Videos-Crazy-Scary.jpg
Skydiving, Wingsuit Flying & BASE Jumping

Holy Cow! | 10 Most Insane BASE Jumping Videos On The Internet

Are these the craziest BASE jumping videos you've ever seen?

10 Most Insane BASE Jumping Videos On The Internet
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production