Want To Jump Out Of A Plane? Google Street View Has Just Launched A Skydiving Option.... - Mpora

Fancy having a go at skydiving, but not sure if you’ve actually got the kahunas to actually throw yourself out of a plane? We feel you.

While skydiving is unquestionably one of the raddest experiences anyone could have, it definitely comes with a significant risk and only those of us who can handle the fear that comes with that will ever have the experience.

Fly 16,500ft into the sky, before jumping to fall at 125mph over Abel Tasman National Park, in the South of New Zealand.

Luckily for the rest of us, we can now experience a skydive (kind of) from the comfort of our living rooms, with Google Street View’s new feature.