Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men's Boardercross Final - Mpora

Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men’s Boardercross Final

A selection of the best action from the men's boardercross event at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games 2018

Regino Hernandez of Spain leads the pack in the mens boardercross semi-finals – Photo: Sam Mellish

Keeping up with all the action from the Olympics can be tricky, especially with so much going on at one time and, for us the UK, also in the middle of the night. That’s why we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish snaping every bit of action for us during the Olympic period.

Sam’s done a herculean job of photographing the men’s bordercross which, as expected, was as gloriously chaotic and controversial as ever. France’s Pierre Vaultier was back to defend his Gold from Sochi 2014, but there was a packed field, looking to take him down. Literally.

The 2018 Olympic boardercross got underway in the early hours of Thursday 15th February - Photo: Sam Mellish
Board techs were kept busy ensuring all snowboards were fully waxed for super fast speed - Photo: Sam Mellish
The start gate on a boardercross course is quite unlike anything else you'll see at an Olympic event - Photo: Sam Mellish
Defending champion Pierre Vaultier was back, hoping to grab gold again - Photo: Sam Mellish
The 2018 Olympic boardercross course was one of the biggest we've seen, and proved a real test for a lot of the riders - Photo: Sam Mellish
A crash in qualifying almost saw Vaultier miss the final altogether - Photo: Sam Mellish
Bordercross can appear a bit like rugby on ice at times, as some competitors saw four years worth of work slip away in the blink of an eye - Photo: Sam Mellish
In the final, Pierre Vaultier's luck changed, and he led from the front immediately - Photo: Sam Mellish
Although Australia's Jarryd Hughes and Regino Hernandez of Spain were in hot pursuit, looking to capitalise on any mistake - Photo: Sam Mellish
But, come the finishing line, it was to be the Frenchman's day - Photo: Sam Mellish
Collecting gold in the 2018 Olympic boardercross, France’s Pierre Vaultier. Austrlia's Jarryd Hughes took silver, and Regino Hernandez of Spain claimed bronze - Photo: Sam Mellish

