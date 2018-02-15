Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men's Boardercross Final - Mpora

Regino Hernandez of Spain leads the pack in the mens boardercross semi-finals – Photo: Sam Mellish

Keeping up with all the action from the Olympics can be tricky, especially with so much going on at one time and, for us the UK, also in the middle of the night. That’s why we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish snaping every bit of action for us during the Olympic period.

Sam’s done a herculean job of photographing the men’s bordercross which, as expected, was as gloriously chaotic and controversial as ever. France’s Pierre Vaultier was back to defend his Gold from Sochi 2014, but there was a packed field, looking to take him down. Literally.