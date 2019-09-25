If you’re a snowboarder you’ve almost certainly had that borderline orgasmic dream where you’re lying on a bed of new snowboard gear (nude) while a load more snowboarding gear falls down towards you in slow-motion. Bit like that scene in American Beauty. You know the one.

Why have we written that intro exactly? Well, cards on the table time, it’s because our pals at Whitelines have just dropped their ‘100’ and Buyer’s Guide for the 2019/2020 season and essentially it’s the closest you, reading this now, will ever get to being erotically buried by hundreds of snowboards, boots, bindings, goggles, outerwear and so much more.

“Is this your snowboarding gear bible for the upcoming winter? You’re damn right it is”

OK. So the products won’t be physically touchable like they are in that dream but they have been written about, spoken about, filmed and photographed in such glorious detail that it will feel at times like the kit is right there in front of you. Go on. Reach out and touch it… *finger hits screen*

The crew have spent months, and we mean months, testing 600 products to the extent where they’re now more familiar with them than they are with their own friends and family. They’ve gone out on real snow, ridden in real conditions, and done real deep dives on the stuff that really matters. Is this your snowboarding gear bible for the upcoming winter? You’re damn right it is.

You May Also Like

Slice ‘n’ Dice | Volume 5

Mother Huckers | Shredding While Pregnant And Why We Should Write Mums Into Snowboarding