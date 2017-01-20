The CEO Of Burton Snowboards Is Paying For Employees To Go To Women's March On Washington - Mpora

If you want an example of a head of a company looking to support women in business, look towards Burton Snowboards.

In the last few years, Burton CEO Donna Carpenter has overseen the implementation of the company’s mentorship program, its Women’s Leadership Initiative and its bi-annual Women’s Leadership Day in Vermont, as well as the launch of BurtonGirls.com, an online community “for girls by girls.”

Now, Carpenter is going one step further for the female employees she employs. As the US reacts to the inauguration of their new president 200,000 people will to the Women’s March on Washington and Carpenter has offered to pay for every one of her female employees to travel and stay in Washington, to join the march.