The CEO Of Burton Snowboards Is Paying For Employees To Go To Women's March On Washington - Mpora



The CEO Of Burton Snowboards Is Paying For Employees To Go To Women’s March On Washington

Yes Burton! This is pretty rad

burton-winnie-au

If you want an example of a head of a company looking to support women in business, look towards Burton Snowboards.

In the last few years, Burton CEO Donna Carpenter has overseen the implementation of the company’s mentorship program, its Women’s Leadership Initiative and its bi-annual Women’s Leadership Day in Vermont, as well as the launch of BurtonGirls.com, an online community “for girls by girls.”

Now, Carpenter is going one step further for the female employees she employs. As the US reacts to the inauguration of their new president 200,000 people will to the Women’s March on Washington and Carpenter has offered to pay for every one of her female employees to travel and stay in Washington, to join the march.

burton1

“It felt like an imperative,” Carpenter told ESPN.

“I’ve spent the last 15 years of my life working on getting more women leaders in our company, more women in the snowboard community and supporting female athletes.”

“I’ve been working for a long time on these issues with an amazing group of women who inspire me every day. I wanted them to have the same opportunity to attend the march because I know they were as upset about the election as I was.

“Vermont’s pretty far from Washington, D.C., so I knew they could use hotel rooms. I offered flights, as well, but everyone is carpooling. There are about 25 women confirmed and maybe 10 more considering going. We’re going to meet up Friday night at the hotel. Once they got over the initial shock, I’ve seen people rally.”

burton

“You can’t choose your government, and you can’t choose your family” says Carpenter.

“You can choose your tribe and your values, and we’ve defined what our values are at Burton. And they are in stark contrast to this new administration.”

Find information on how to join the UK’s sister marches here.



