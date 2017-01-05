Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real?

Photo montage iStock/Mpora

Snowboarder Jeremy Jones is among a growing number of people who’re taking to Twitter in a bid to prevent US President Elect Donald Trump from abandoning the Paris Agreement.

The #KEEPPARIS hashtag emerged overnight, and the project intends to get it trending on Twitter today (5th January) , and through the night, in a bid to, at least, get Trump to take notice of, if not climate change – which he famously denies exists – then recognise the voice and will of a large group of American people.

The Paris Agreement is a commitment, signed on April 2016 by 194 countries, 122 of which have ratified it in law, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the globe. The 122 countries that ratified the agreement are significant as this is enough to put the Bill into force.

However, in the lead-up to the 2016 US Election, Trump vowed to go back on America’s commitment to the agreement, arguing that saving the planet from irreversible harm is not a good use of US tax payers money.