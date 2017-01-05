Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real? - Mpora

Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real?

Jeremy Jones Wants To Save The World From The President Elect. Here’s How You Can Help

Snowboarder Jeremy Jones is among a growing number of people who’re taking to Twitter in a bid to prevent US President Elect Donald Trump from abandoning the Paris Agreement.

The #KEEPPARIS hashtag emerged overnight, and the project intends to get it trending on Twitter today (5th January) , and through the night, in a bid to, at least, get Trump to take notice of, if not climate change – which he famously denies exists – then recognise the voice and will of a large group of American people.

The Paris Agreement is a commitment, signed on April 2016 by 194 countries, 122 of which have ratified it in law, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the globe. The 122 countries that ratified the agreement are significant as this is enough to put the Bill into force.

However, in the lead-up to the 2016 US Election, Trump vowed to go back on America’s commitment to the agreement, arguing that saving the planet from irreversible harm is not a good use of US tax payers money.

In terms of sound, balanced, and reasoned arguments, it’s a bit like saying that you have no interest in preventing the tower block you live in from burning down because that will cost money that you could be spending on more gaudy gold ornaments in the apartment you have on the 58th floor.

The Protect Our Winters project, backed by Jeremy Jones, is using the social media platform because Donald Trump is well known for using it himself, to tweet things like

 

The campaign is encouraging people to use the #KEEPPARIS hashtag and tweet directly at the President Elect’s official Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump. It even has a series of suggested tweets, including

.@realDonaldTrump, the $646 billion US outdoor industry with 1mm+ jobs depends on a stable climate. Protect our jobs and #KeepParis #100days

.@realDonaldTrump, we hear you’re a skier. Act like it and #protectourwinters. #100Days #KeepParis

.@realDonaldTrump, we’ve heard you’ve had some fun in @AspenSnowmass. Us too. #KeepParis or the snow and our jobs are gone. #100days.

It remains to be seen how successful the Protect Our Winters campaign will be when faced with opposition that’s so staunch, powerful, and belligerent. Sadly, the full facts about climate change, and the hard evidence required to convince people that they should be concerned, will not be available until it’s too late.

Maybe we’ll have to wait until Trump’s youngest son and Casper The Friendly Ghost look-a-like Baron returns from a ski trip where there was no snow before the former Trump University founder turned Leader Of The Free World will acknowledge that something needs to be done.

In the mean time, we’re backing Protect Our Winters. #KEEPPARIS

