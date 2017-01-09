“It’s the best feeling ever, when there’s a fresh layer of snow. You know it’s going to be a good day. Pure freedom.”

The words come from Christian “Hitch” Haller, the professional Swiss snowboarder and part of the Giro Snow team that recently descended on the British Columbian backcountry to film the stunning ‘Into The White’, which you can view above.

Christian Haller. All photographs: Giro Snow, King Fisher Heli BC, Adam Moran

It was Haller’s first real outing with a helicopter. Having grown up in the Engadine Valley in Switzerland he’s certainly no stranger to a freeriding paradise, but the 26-year-old admits the trip to Canada made him feel “like a kid in a candy shop”.