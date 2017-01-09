Into The White | Snowboarding Backcountry British Columbia With A Helicopter and The World's Best - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Into The White | Snowboarding Backcountry British Columbia With A Helicopter and The World’s Best

Christian Haller talks to Mpora about the trip behind Giro's stunning new video 'Into the White'

“It’s the best feeling ever, when there’s a fresh layer of snow. You know it’s going to be a good day. Pure freedom.”

The words come from Christian “Hitch” Haller, the professional Swiss snowboarder and part of the Giro Snow team that recently descended on the British Columbian backcountry to film the stunning ‘Into The White’, which you can view above.

Christian Haller. All photographs: Giro Snow, King Fisher Heli BC, Adam Moran

It was Haller’s first real outing with a helicopter. Having grown up in the Engadine Valley in Switzerland he’s certainly no stranger to a freeriding paradise, but the 26-year-old admits the trip to Canada made him feel “like a kid in a candy shop”.

“Going on a heli trip for the first time was unbelievable,” Hitch told Mpora exclusively. “You can access so much more terrain and you get to look at it from a different perspective. It makes a huge difference for sure.

“The heli access just makes the whole trip way more productive. You can have a look at the line you’re going to ride from a whole different angle and make a plan. Plus you get to scope things way easier and it’s easier to choose your preferred line.

Hitch sends it down the mountain

“I actually got pretty nervous in the mornings because I was so excited to get up the mountain [on this trip]!”

With Bryan Fox, Curtis Ciszek, Nils Mindnich and Seth Huot making up the rest of the line up, and photographer Adam Moran and cinematographer Nathan Avila on sight to capture the action, the footage from B.C was always going to be something special, and the final product does not disappoint.

Bryan Fox in action

Haller was keen to praise the influence of filmer Nathan Avila – “[he] would help me figure out certain lines and tell me what looked good on camera” – and the rest of the riding crew on the impressive final turn out.

A good crew is key in the backcountry,” he told us. “Having people around with lots of knowledge about the backcountry and about snow conditions is very helpful.

“They probably push me but they don’t directly impact my riding style.

“Also, it’s always nice to have a different opinion on the line you’re doing to do… and snowboarding is more fun with friends anyways!”

You May Also Like

Skiing With the World’s Best in Lapland, the Land of the Midnight Snow

Beyond Santa’s Workshop: We Find Arctic Adventure Deep in Finnish Lapland

Share

Topics:

anticipation awe inspiration

Related Articles

Snowboarding

White Out | Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week

Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week

Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week
Snowboarding

History Made | Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup

Katie Ormerod signals Olympic intent with first every British gold at Big Air World Cup

Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup
The Environment

Global Warning | Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real?

Can snowboarding icon Jeremy Jones force Donald Trump to accept climate change is real?

Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real?
Snowboarding

Snowboarding Gear | 10 Cheap Snowboarding Pants For Under £100

Are you hunting for a pair of cheap snowboarding pants this winter? We’ve got the best selection on sale in the UK

Snowboarding Gear: 10 Cheap Snowboarding Pants For Under £100
Snowboarding

Riders for Refugees | How You Can Help People in Need This Christmas

How this charitable initiative set up by two snowboarders is making a difference

Riders for Refugees | How You Can Help People in Need This Christmas
Snowboarding

Schnapps, snow, and sharing a bed with a British Olympic hero

Altitude Comedy Festival Christmas 2016 Review

Altitude Comedy Festival 2016 Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production