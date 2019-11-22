Ride On Jake | Burton Founder Jake Burton Carpenter, 1954 - 2019 - Mpora

Snowboarding

Ride On Jake | Burton Founder Jake Burton Carpenter, 1954 – 2019

The father of snowboarding has passed away

This article first appeared on Whitelines.

Featured Image: Jake Burton Carpenter, 1970s (Courtesy of Burton Snowboards)

Snowboarder, pioneer and founder of the brand that bears the name, Jake Burton Carpenter, has passed away aged 65. Jake died peacefully on November 20th, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones as a result of complications from recurring cancer.

Burton publicly announced his passing on social media yesterday:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share that Burton founder Jake Burton Carpenter passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his family and loved ones as a result of complications from recurring cancer. He was our founder, the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we all love so much. #RideOnJake”

In the preceding months, Jake started to compile a timeline of the most important events of his life in his own words. You can read it here, on the Burton Snowboards website. 

“He was our founder, the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we all love so much”

Anybody who has snowboarded – even those who haven’t – will undoubtedly be familiar with Burton Snowboards. Hooked on snow and the mountains from a young age, in December 1977, Jake quit his job in New York, moved to Londonderry, Vermont and started ‘Burton Boards’ out of a barn. The rest, as they say, is history.

Though the company struggled to begin with, selling only 300 boards in the first year, Jake went on to become a true visionary in the sport and helped shape it into the billion-dollar industry it has become today.

How often can an entire group of people point to one single figure and claim that that person undoubtedly shaped and improved their lives immeasurably? Jake didn’t just build snowboards, he pioneered the entire culture of the sport as we know it today.

In the winter of 1983, he recalled how “I took a run with Stratton’s ski patrol to see if I could talk them into allowing snowboarders on the chairlifts. Luckily, it was a nice soft day, and my crew and I looked like we could handle the boards.”

Pictured: Jake Burton Carpenter, at Baldface BC (Courtesy of Burton)

By 1998, Burton Snowboards had long been the global industry leader and snowboarding had evolved and grown in recognition and popularity, to the point that it first appeared at the Winter Olympics, with Jake at the helm the whole time.

Burton Snowboards pushed the culture and progression of snowboarding in every way possible, from the innovative technologies and products that have shaped the way we ride, to a global team that has continuously redefined what is possible in the sport.

While Burton’s legacy is assured, the impact of his life, and what he did for snowboarding, will be felt for as long as people are heading to the mountains and strapping in.

Jake Burton Carpenter is survived by his wife Donna, and his children George, Taylor, Timi.

“While Burton’s legacy is assured, the impact of his life, and what he did for snowboarding, will be felt for as long as people are heading to the mountains and strapping in”

Burton co-CEO John Lacy said a celebration of Carpenter’s life would be held soon, but for now, “I’d encourage everyone to do what Jake would be doing tomorrow, and that’s riding. It’s opening day at Stowe, so consider taking some turns together, in celebration of Jake.”

All of the Whitelines team send their thoughts to the entire Burton family. We’ll be sure to put a few deep turns in for snowboarding’s founder, soon. Ride on, Jake.

Riders, Photographers, and People From All Across the Industry Pay Tribute to Jake

View this post on Instagram

My heart goes out to Donna and the entire Burton family on Jake’s passing. He’s the father of snowboarding, an incredible man and I’m honored to call him my friend… Words cannot capture how grateful I am to Jake. He's been such an instrumental figure in my life and career. He believed in me at a very early age, and put so much of himself along with the Burton brand behind me. Jake supported me in every way possible. We shared a lot of incredible moments, but one moment at the last winter Olympics meant the world to me … Jake embraced me and told me how proud he was of me and my career, and I’ll never forget that. I will do what I can to help carry his legacy forward. Jake helped pave the way for snowboarders across the world to pursue their dreams, and his impact on snowboarding will live on in all of us. Ride on Jake

View this post on Instagram

The first time I stepped on a snowboard in 1982 it was a Burton and most likely shaped by Jake himself. The first time I rode a chairlift was 1987 in Vermont and most likely Jake was behind making that happen in one way or another. The last few years I had gotten to know Jake personally through his wife @donnacarpenter who is on the board of @protectourwinters . We hit it off right away and always had the best conversations. I am so grateful I got to know Jake personally and see his stoke and passion for snowboarding first hand. I know I am not alone when I say his work changed my life. It is sad to see him go, but it was a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers to his family. Tomorrow afternoon the @jonessnowboards staff will celebrate his life by going snowboarding. If you are in the area come join the celebration at Alpine Meadows, 2pm. #rideonjake @jakeburton77

A post shared by Jeremy Jones (@jeremyjones) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5I2BDMBpnu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5Ink6UHXi0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Snowboarding

