The North Face Fuse Brigandine Bib Pants | Review - Mpora

The Fuse Brigandine bib pants from The North Face are designed for the big mountain days. For the days when you get up early, grab your skins, axe and crampons and ride till it’s dark outside. For the days when there’s a whole lot of powder on the mountain. For the days when you don’t check your phone all day.

The bib is part of the Steep Series collection; a range of products designed specifically for the backcountry. When a clothing line drops alongside a video series shot deep in the Saint Elias mountains – where Alaska meets British Columbia and the Yukon – you know that the gear is going to be serious, and with Ralph Backstrom, Hadley Hammer and Sam Anthamatten sporting the stuff in front of the camera, there can be no doubt that the Steep Series line can do everything it says on the label.

“The North Face don’t mess about. This stuff is backcountry armour….”

Like the highly exposed lines these guys are riding, there’s no room for error in the making of this kit. It has to be stuff that you can rely on no matter how hard it’s snowing, or how much spindrift the wind is whipping off the mountain.

The Fuse Brigandine bib is one of the first products to boast the North Face’s latest innovation – fabric which applies FuseForm technology to a Gore-Tex membrane. In simple terms, it’s technology that not only ensures you’ll be staying dry but also guarantees impressive durability.