Trees. We love trees. We especially love skiing or snowboarding around trees. So, when Patagonia announce they’re releasing a brand new movie titled ‘Treeline’, celebrating the guardians of many of the best powder skiing/snowboarding locations in the world – we were instantly intrigued.

“Quietly, patiently, trees endure. They are the oldest living beings we come to know during our time on earth.”

Providing you with contrast and visibility in the flattest of light days, the kinda days where you never know which way is up, down, left or right, let alone the route back to the ‘gondy, trees have always got our backs, and we should have theirs too – as Patagonia put it; “Quietly, patiently, trees endure. They are the oldest living beings we come to know during our time on earth.”

This film takes us to legendary places to ride like Japan, British Columbia and Nevada, showing Patagonia’s athlete team of skiers and snowboarders ripping over and around the trees that endure in each landscape with an effortless beauty.

Hug a tree the next time you're out tree skiing/boarding for Patagonia

Not only does the film focus on the beauty of skiing through trees, it also highlights the connection that we as a species have with them and the importance of this connection. Patagonia are the guys rightly fronting the preservation of our planet and the message that we really do need to stop mucking around, roll our sleeves up and do our bit to save not just the trees, but our planet.

Click here to head over to Patagonia’s website to get the first look of this awesome film.

