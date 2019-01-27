Trees. We love trees. We especially love skiing or snowboarding around trees. So, when Patagonia announce they’re releasing a brand new movie titled ‘Treeline’, celebrating the guardians of many of the best powder skiing/snowboarding locations in the world – we were instantly intrigued.

“Quietly, patiently, trees endure. They are the oldest living beings we come to know during our time on earth.”

Providing you with contrast and visibility in the flattest of light days, the kinda days where you never know which way is up, down, left or right, let alone the route back to the ‘gondy, trees have always got our backs, and we should have theirs too – as Patagonia put it; “Quietly, patiently, trees endure. They are the oldest living beings we come to know during our time on earth.”

This film takes us to legendary places to ride like Japan, British Columbia and Nevada, showing Patagonia’s athlete team of skiers and snowboarders ripping over and around the trees that endure in each landscape with an effortless beauty.