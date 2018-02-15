Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe - Mpora

Hikaru Oe of Japan send it high above the half pipe at the Phoenix Snow Park in South Korea – Photo: Sam Mellish

Reading all about the Olympics is always good, but they’re very much a visual event. That’s why we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish snaping every bit of action for us during the Olympic period.

For the past few days Sam’s done a stellar job of photographing the women’s snowboard halfpipe, which culminated in Chloe Kim‘s somewhat predictable as her dominance over the women’s game continues. Here’s a selection of Sam’s best shots from the women’s Olympic halfpipe competition.