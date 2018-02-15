Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe - Mpora

Snowboarding

Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe

A selection of the best photos from the women's snowboard halfpipe event at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games 2018

Hikaru Oe of Japan send it high above the half pipe at the Phoenix Snow Park in South Korea – Photo: Sam Mellish

Reading all about the Olympics is always good, but they’re very much a visual event. That’s why we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish snaping every bit of action for us during the Olympic period.

For the past few days Sam’s done a stellar job of photographing the women’s snowboard halfpipe, which culminated in Chloe Kim‘s somewhat predictable as her dominance over the women’s game continues. Here’s a selection of Sam’s best shots from the women’s Olympic halfpipe competition.

Arille Gold,with a fine American-style Method in women's Halfpipe qualifying - Photo: Sam Mellish
Jiayu Liu was one of a handful of Chinese riders with high hopes - Photo: Sam Mellish
Cai Xuetong of China styles one out for the crowd below - Photo: Sam Mellish
And the audience for women's Slopestyle grew, as did anticipation a field packed with talent - Photo: Sam Mellish
All eyes were on heavy favourite, Chloe Kim in qualification - Photo: Sam Mellish
Fans from around the globe were left aghast as Kim soared above the pipe, significantly higher than any of her competitors - Photo: Sam Mellish
As expected, Kim Chloe, USA qualified first - Photo: Sam Mellish
Sister of arguably the world's most famous Free Skier, Candide, Mirabelle Thovex is no slouch on snow herself, represnting France in the women's halfpipe finals - Photo: Sam Mellish
A cameraman slopeside misses this styled-our air from France's Sophie Rodriguez - Photo: Sam Mellish
Xuetong Cai of China brought bags of Style with this air, proving once and for all that the Chinese squad have really absorbed what snowboarding is about - Photo: Sam Mellish
Queralt Castellet of Spain spanks out a massive Method, grabbing outside of the boot - the European way - Photo: Sam Mellish
Jiayu Liu, one of the heavy hitters of women's halfpipe, claimed Bronze for China - Photo: Sam Mellish
The veteran, Kelly Clark from the USA has won more medals that any other snowboarder - male or female - still competing today - Photo: Sam Mellish
With this kind of Amplitude, it's clear to see why Kelly Clark has had such a glittering career - Photo: Sam Mellish
Bowing out of what will surely be her final Olympics as a competitor, Kelly Clark could only do enough to finish fourth - Photo: Sam Mellish
Chloe Kim displays the kind of amplitude that puts her in a league of her own in women's snowboard halfpipe - Photo: Sam Mellish
Kim was expected to be dominant in the Olympic halfpipe. Could she be stopped? - Photo: Sam Mellish
No - Photo: Sam Mellish
The gulf between Chloe Kim and the rest of the field is represented by the almost ten point difference between her winning score and that of second place Jiayu Liu - Photo: Sam Mellish
But it's all love for Chloe Kim from Arielle Gold and Jiayu Liu, who both made the podium - Photo: Sam Mellish
Arielle Gold takes Bronze - Photo: Sam Mellish
Jiayu Liu takes silver - Photo: Sam Mellish
But there was only ever going to be one winner, USA's Chloe Kim - Photo: Sam Mellish
The three medalists in women's Olympic Slopestyle 20418: Arielle Gold in Bronze, Jiayu Liu takes silver, and Chloe Kim celebrates yet another Gold. Surely the first of many in what will be a glittering career - Photo: Sam Mellish
The flower ceremony following the women's halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 at Phoenix Snow Park - Photo: Sam Mellish
Chloe Kim, Jiayu Liu, and Arielle Gold, celebrate together - Photo: Sam Mellish
Wrapped in the Stars And Stripes, Chloe Kim represents the USA, but with Parents from South Korea, she's been supported just as vociferously by the locals in Pyeongchang - Photo: Sam Mellish

