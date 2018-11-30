Return To The Future | The Best of Audi Nines 2018 Is Essential Viewing - Mpora

Snowboarding

Return To The Future | The Best of Audi Nines 2018 Is Essential Viewing

This is good. This is very good. This is very, very, good

Only ever managed to get halfway through the first episode of Twin Peaks. Attempted to watch it twice, and failed to make it to the end credits both times. Mention that because there’s a weirdness at the start of this Audi Nines 2018 throwback reel that brings to mind all those no-context Twin Peaks clips that I’ve seen floating around the internet.

Unlike the two times I tried and failed to watch the opener of TV show Twin Peaks however, with the Audi Nines 2018 aftermath video I managed to stick about long enough for the pay-off. And boy, is the pay-off huge. Don’t want to make it weird but I reckon you’ll be pleasure sweating by the end of this.

The best snowboarders and the best skiers literally just tearing it up to a pumping soundtrack in Sölden, Austria. Featuring Terje Haakonsen, Xavier De La Rue, Jesper Tjäder, and the rest doing their respective thing while filmed by state-of-the-art drones. What else could you want? If you’re only going to watch one thing today, look no further. It’s better than Twin Peaks.

