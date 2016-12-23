With Christmas just around the corner, everything feeling festive and the ski season kicking off across Europe, it can be easy to forget that there are plenty of people for whom this winter will be an utterly miserable experience.

The bloody war in Syria won’t be stopping just because it’s Christmas, and for many of the millions of refugees who’ve fled the conflict, the cold of the winter months only makes their situation worse.

In an attempt to alleviate some of this suffering with practical action, two highly respected snowboard journalists-turned-activists have started a charitable initiative, Riders for Refugees. The idea is to encourage snowboarders and skiers to donate old jackets to help keep people warm this winter.