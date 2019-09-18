13 ski resorts, 22 sights, ski bus, sightseer bus and three spas – all in one pass. We’re getting ahead of ourselves though. It’s that time of year again when you start mindlessly scrolling through Instagram only to realise a few hours later that you must have just seen at least 15 rad clips of someone doing a knuckle drag, 20 trailers for new ski films you are dying to see, 20 trailers for new snowboarding films you are dying to see, and about a million “take me back there” mountain photos. It’s time, in other words, to drain that savings account once more and book yourself another trip to the snow. But where to go?

Booking yourself a one-week trip to the alps is pretty straightforward. After all, Europe’s a big place with plenty of resorts to choose from. But if, like us, you’ve reached that stage in life when you’ve realised there’s (slightly) more to life than riding snow and getting on it après style… we think you’ll love Innsbruck – a winter sports mecca in the mountains that also offers all the cultural and various other delights that come as a result of it being a 21st century city.

Innsbruck has 13 ski resorts situated within a stone’s throw of the city. This place, however, isn’t just for the snow-addicts. First up, there’s plenty of bars and restaurants offering a much wider range of food and beverage options than you ever hope to get your hands on in a resort (good news vegans, you won’t have to live off chips and bread for the entirety of your visit).

Second up, there’s culture and lots of it. If the clouds roll in, or you get tired of the shred, you 100% need to get yourself to the castle and catch up on all that history you missed out on at school because you were too busy staring at the back of your crush’s head. Or, alternatively, get yourself to one of Innsbruck’s excellent museums (the Tirol Panorama Museum is well worth a look).

Last but by no means least, Innsbruck’s got some really good swimming pools in which you can unwind. Is there anything better, after a few days of riding from first lift to last, than recovering in a spa?

While doing all that on ski trip might sound nice, alarm bells are probably ringing from a cost point of view. But trust us when we say, you can make it a cheaper – a lot cheaper. First off, budget airlines fly into Innsbruck’s local airport (yes, Innsbruck has it’s own airport so no bank-emptying transfers for you). Secondly, Innsbruck has cheap hostels, and affordable apartments and hotels if you’re looking to stay on a budget (especially if you come during the weekdays). Thirdly, and most importantly, there’s the SKI Plus CITY Pass .

Even if ‘Innsbruck Ski Plus City Pass’ doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, it’s more or less the easiest and most affordable way for anyone looking to explore the Innsbruck region to its full potential. This thing holds a lot of power for a tiny card – 13 ski resorts, 22 touristic sites, three indoor pools and transport. Whether you’re planning to stay in Innsbruck for a weekend break or a whole week – this Holy Grail has got you covered.