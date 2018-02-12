Over in the grandstand the music was pumping, flags were waving and a Korean announcer was cheerfully trying to induce a dance-off. But at the bottom of the course, Cheryl Maas was not happy. “That was,” she said bluntly, “a shitshow.”

The Dutch snowboarder, one of the most experienced riding in today’s Olympic slopestyle final, has never been one to mince her words. But even by her own outspoken standards, the verdict was a damning one. “I’m not happy about the contest being run. It’s not just me, everybody was on their arses.”

“There should be 1080s and double underflips and stuff,” said Cheryl, “[But] if you look at what their runs were, it was like barely grabbing their boards.”

She wasn't wrong. Only one fifth of the women's slopestyle runs the world witnessed this morning were landed. Despite the talent-packed field, there wasn't a single competitor who landed both of their runs, and only 10 of the 25 women who rode in the two-run final managed to put a single run together. Even they had a torrid time of it.