Vote For Snow | Have You Registered To Vote In The Upcoming General Election? - Mpora

Share

The Environment

Vote For Snow | Have You Registered To Vote In The Upcoming General Election?

We can't afford to sit this one out so make sure you're registered to vote

Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for a call to arms from the United Kingdom outdoor community. In collaboration with OurTime UK, POW are asking for you to register to vote in the next election by November 26th.

The clock is ticking and we must act. The climate crisis is claiming our winters, our sports and our stoke, and we must use our collective voice for action.

2 million 18-30 year olds in the UK who care about climate change aren’t yet registered to vote. To face the largest threat of our generation, we must make climate count.

We must register to vote. And we must use our voices. Together, we can Protect Our Winters.

You’ve got until the 26th of November to register and do your bit. Don’t be a kook. You know what to do. Vote for snow.

REGISTER TO VOTE HERE

#VoteForSnow #WinterNeedsUs #ItsOurTime #MakeClimateCount

Share

Topics:

Adventure

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Hors Piste | Mountain Rescue Goes Wrong In Short Film

If you're feeling down, this little mountaineering masterpiece might just put a smile back on your face

Hors Piste | This Animated Short Film About A Mountain Rescue Fail Is Comedy Gold
Snowboarding

Svaneti | Snowboarding In The Greater Caucasus

We explore a hidden gem in Georgia, and spend time with the country's first female mountain rescue worker

Snowboarding In Svaneti | Adventures In The Greater Caucasus
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Mountain Man | Nirmal 'Nims' Purja Sets New World Record

The previous record for climbing all 14 of the world's 8,000 metre peaks was seven years

World Record | Nirmal 'Nims' Purja Climbs 14 of the World's Highest Peaks In Just 7 Months
The Environment

We can’t afford to sit this one out so make sure you’re registered to vote Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for...

The Environment

We can’t afford to sit this one out so make sure you’re registered to vote Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for...

The Environment

We can’t afford to sit this one out so make sure you’re registered to vote Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production