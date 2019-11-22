Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for a call to arms from the United Kingdom outdoor community. In collaboration with OurTime UK, POW are asking for you to register to vote in the next election by November 26th.

The clock is ticking and we must act. The climate crisis is claiming our winters, our sports and our stoke, and we must use our collective voice for action.

2 million 18-30 year olds in the UK who care about climate change aren’t yet registered to vote. To face the largest threat of our generation, we must make climate count.

We must register to vote. And we must use our voices. Together, we can Protect Our Winters.

You’ve got until the 26th of November to register and do your bit. Don’t be a kook. You know what to do. Vote for snow.

#VoteForSnow #WinterNeedsUs #ItsOurTime #MakeClimateCount