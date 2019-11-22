Vote For Snow | Have You Registered To Vote In The Upcoming General Election?
We can't afford to sit this one out so make sure you're registered to vote
Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for a call to arms from the United Kingdom outdoor community. In collaboration with OurTime UK, POW are asking for you to register to vote in the next election by November 26th.
The clock is ticking and we must act. The climate crisis is claiming our winters, our sports and our stoke, and we must use our collective voice for action.
2 million 18-30 year olds in the UK who care about climate change aren’t yet registered to vote. To face the largest threat of our generation, we must make climate count.
We must register to vote. And we must use our voices. Together, we can Protect Our Winters.
You’ve got until the 26th of November to register and do your bit. Don’t be a kook. You know what to do. Vote for snow.
We can’t afford to sit this one out so make sure you’re registered to vote Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for...
The Environment
We can’t afford to sit this one out so make sure you’re registered to vote Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for...
The Environment
We can’t afford to sit this one out so make sure you’re registered to vote Climate advocacy charity Protect Our Winters UK are asking for...
Newsletter Terms & Conditions
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share