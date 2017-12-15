Live Slow Mo | Watch The Dew Tour On Worm App - Mpora

Live Slow Mo | Watch The Dew Tour On Worm App

Catch all the Action from the 2017 Dew Tour Finals in Colorado

Watch replays as they happen using Worm’s unique slow mo functions. Photo: Courtesy Worm App

This weekend, Worm will show the first ever interactive live stream from the Dew Tour finals. Anyone with the app will be able to pick and choose exactly which replays and angles they want to see, as the competition goes down.

Download the app and go to the Dew Tour page to see the live feed, with interactive replays beneath.

Worm is a slow-motion video platform dedicated to action sports, with over 1,000 of the world’s best action sports athletes posting interactive clips daily, 50 event partners and monthly original content projects.

This weekend will be the first live event stream shown on Worm, a feature they’ve been building since they launched in June 2016. Worm sponsors Max ParrotKatie Ormerod, James Woods and loads of other ski and snowboard athletes competing at the event.

