With how the last season ended, and with the absolute horror show that is 2020 cemented in our minds from now until our dying days, snowboarders could do with a win. They could do with looking at some nice photos of snowboarding gear, do with looking at some nice videos of snowboarding, and do with some, well, snowboarding.

Step forward: the Whitelines crew, with a Whitelines 100 so good it’s been known to make the grown men and women who’ve seen it already cry salty tears of joy. The last person to look at it from start to finish, in fact, wept like Alexander because there was no more worthwhile snowboarding product guides left to conquer (until 2021 at least). And, you know what, fair play to him. He was bang on the money.

“Snowboarders could do with a win”

If you like snowboarding, you’re going to love it. If you think snowboarding’s alright, you’re going to like it a lot. If you hate snowboarding, well… err… we’re sure you’ll appreciate something about it and, quite frankly, what are you doing here? This is clearly an article about snowboarding product guides.

We’re not going to bang on, and on, and on, and on, and on, and on about this. You’ve got places to see, people to chat with, socially distant Zoom quizzes to attend and, god willing, snow trips to plan for this upcoming season. However, before doing any of this, please, we implore you, look at this excellent guide to the 100 best products that snowboarders can buy in winter 2020 / 2021. It’s good. It’s dead good.

