Winter In Piedmont… It’s A Whole New Adventure - Mpora

A stone’s throw from Turin, the Milky Way is the most extensive ski area in North West Italy, with 400 km of pistes that link Sestriere to Pragelato, Cesana-Sansicario, Claviere, Oulx, Sauze d’Oulx and Montgenevre, just over the French border. With 100 kilometres of pistes and the exhilarating Olympic snowpark, Bardonecchia Ski is a haven for Italian and foreign skiers and boarders.
In the Biella Alps, winter means adventure in the Oropa and Bielmonte ski resorts, set in the Oasi Zenga Natural Park. 20 km of downhill and 20 km of cross-country pistes cater for experts and beginners alike.
You’ll be spoilt for choice with the Rolba Run bobsled track, snowkite, sledging, skating, snoeshoeing and plenty of activities to entertain future little champions.
The spectacular views from the pistes of Mottarone, located between Lago Maggiore and Lago d’Orta, will take your breath away. Moving on to the Neveazzura ski area, you can ski to the snowy heart of Ossola from Macugnaga to Formaza, from Domobianca (close to Domodossola) to the Alpe Devero and San Domenico, along 50 km of artificial snow pistes.
In the province of Cuneo, Limone Piemonte, Limonetto and Quota 1400 are the stars of the Riserva Bianca, the ski centre in the Maritime Alps, on the French border. 80 km of pistes meander through the beautiful valley basin that connects three valleys, ideal for both experts and beginners, lovers of hiking and those looking for off-piste adventure.
Staying in the province of Cuneo, Artesina, Prato Nevoso and Frabosa Soprana are in the vast ski area of Mondolè Ski, a single “hands-free” skipass offers a dynamic experience along over 130 km of downhill and cross-country skiing pistes, and there are fantastic opportunities for freestylers to experiment in the Prato Nevoso snowpark, an extreme adventure oasis. There are also a wide range of activities any little athletes happy.
In Valsesia, the Monterosa Ski resort is a truly global ski resort along the slopes of the Monte Rosa, with over 180 km of pistes link Piemonte and the Aosta Valley – from Gressoney to Champoluc. Loved by mountaineering enthusiasts and those who prefer ungroomed slopes, Alagna is “the” paradise for freeriding, where you can be at one with wild, unspoilt nature. Alpe di Mera-Scopello is the perfect alternative for those who prefer a relaxed mountain atmosphere, immersed in the sounds of animals and nature.
Alpe di Mera – Scopello is the perfect alternative for those who prefer the mountain to savour at a slow pace, an oasis of relaxation and tranquility.
How to reach us? From Turin Caselle and Cuneo-Levaldigi airports, by car, train or shuttle.
This winter, make some memories in Piedmont: visitpiemonte.com
Share