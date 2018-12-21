Winter In Piedmont… It’s A Whole New Adventure - Mpora

Bielmonte

In the Biella Alps, winter means adventure in the Oropa and Bielmonte ski resorts, set in the Oasi Zenga Natural Park. 20 km of downhill and 20 km of cross-country pistes cater for experts and beginners alike.

You’ll be spoilt for choice with the Rolba Run bobsled track, snowkite, sledging, skating, snoeshoeing and plenty of activities to entertain future little champions.

The spectacular views from the pistes of Mottarone, located between Lago Maggiore and Lago d’Orta, will take your breath away. Moving on to the Neveazzura ski area, you can ski to the snowy heart of Ossola from Macugnaga to Formaza, from Domobianca (close to Domodossola) to the Alpe Devero and San Domenico, along 50 km of artificial snow pistes.

Mottarone

In the province of Cuneo, Limone Piemonte, Limonetto and Quota 1400 are the stars of the Riserva Bianca, the ski centre in the Maritime Alps, on the French border. 80 km of pistes meander through the beautiful valley basin that connects three valleys, ideal for both experts and beginners, lovers of hiking and those looking for off-piste adventure.

Riserva Bianca