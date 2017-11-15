Screenshot via YouTube (Ryan Taylor)

You know what it’s like. Heading to your local big fridge in the build-up to winter, and finding the slopes so crowded that you barely get enough laps in to justify the trip. You came for the riding, you stayed for the queuing. But what if there was another way? What if you could have the place to yourself?

BMX rider and YouTube star Ryan Taylor, as well as two of his accomplices, appear to have found a way to make that dream a reality. In this video, which you can watch below, Ryan and his comrades hide out in Manchester’s Chill Factore at closing time before breaking from cover to enjoy snowboarding badly, trying out the luge run, and larking about with nobody but themselves for company.

Of course, it doesn’t all go plain sailing. At one point, they’re confronted by a security guard who wants to see some evidence that they’re allowed to be there filming. Ryan (aka ‘The Bullshit Artist’) manages to spin some fishy story about how they have permission to shoot an overnight prank and, after some e-mail forgery, he just about gets away with it; going on to ride his BMX on the snow.

Screenshot via YouTube (Ryan Taylor)

One of the most ridiculous things about this story is that according to the video description, Ryan edited it at a police station. It’s not exactly clear what happened but it would seem that, in a daze of adrenaline, he accidentally left one of the cameras behind and then audaciously accused Chill Factore of theft.

“I’ve edited this video in a police station today trying to get my camera back from the f*ckers that stole it. and I have got it back now so that is over and done with!” he wrote.

A Chill Factore spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident and it is currently being investigated.”

Earlier this year, Ryan was involved in a similar stunt when he spent the night at Snozone.