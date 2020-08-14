Here’s some of the best school trainers and school shoes that money can buy. Featuring brands like Nike, Etnies, Vans, New Balance and DC this is a footwear list that most definitely put the c-o-o-l in school.

For the kids trying to stealthily circumnavigate the school’s draconian dress code right on through to the kids wanting something on their feet that’s better suited to the skate / ride in, there’s an item of footwear here that’ll do the job and then some.

Nike SB Charge Canvas Kids’ Shoes

If it’s stylish and understated you’re after, or if you need a shoe that’ll slip under the radar of the school footwear police, the Charge Canvas by Nike SB is hard to beat: a sleek silhouette in all-black and breathable canvas material.

Price: £33

Etnies Lo-Cut Kids’ Shoes

A low-top lace-up with ample padding around collar and tongue, the Lo-Cut by Etnies is an exceedingly comfortable shoe. A cut and buffed EVA midsole provides excellent cushioning, while the die-cut rubber sole will keep the wearer well balanced and firmly grounded at all times.

Price: £32

Vans Old Skool Kids’ Shoes

A quick history lesson. In 1977 – the year of Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, punk rock, Jimmy Carter’s inauguration, the first Star Wars film – Vans released the shoe now we now know as the Old Skool. At the time it was just called “Style 36”, and it was the first to feature the now-iconic Vans sidestripe (originally they called it the “jazz stripe”). That was over 40 years ago, and has anyone made a better shoe since? Discuss.

Price: £33

New Balance 574 Lace Kids’ Shoes

Looking for a shoe that can do it all? Whatever the question, 574 is generally the answer, regardless of what your maths teacher says. A retro runner with a casual look and feel, the 547 is the most instantly recognisable of all the New Balance silhouettes.

Price: £34

DC Pure Boys’ Shoes

Featuring breathable mesh lining, padded tongue and a classic DC profile, the boys’ Pure is a little masterpiece. The abrasion-resistant rubber outsole, Pill Pattern tread and vulcanised construction reflect a highly durable and well-thought-out skate shoe. Top marks.

Price: £28