School Shoes | 10 of the Best - Mpora

Style

School Shoes | 10 of the Best

From Nike to Vans, these are the coolest school shoes that money can buy

Here’s some of the best school trainers and school shoes that money can buy. Featuring brands like Nike, Etnies, Vans, New Balance and DC this is a footwear list that most definitely put the c-o-o-l in school.

For the kids trying to stealthily circumnavigate the school’s draconian dress code right on through to the kids wanting something on their feet that’s better suited to the skate / ride in, there’s an item of footwear here that’ll do the job and then some.

Nike SB Charge Canvas Kids’ Shoes

If it’s stylish and understated you’re after, or if you need a shoe that’ll slip under the radar of the school footwear police, the Charge Canvas by Nike SB is hard to beat: a sleek silhouette in all-black and breathable canvas material.

Price: £33

Buy Here

Etnies Lo-Cut Kids’ Shoes

A low-top lace-up with ample padding around collar and tongue, the Lo-Cut by Etnies is an exceedingly comfortable shoe. A cut and buffed EVA midsole provides excellent cushioning, while the die-cut rubber sole will keep the wearer well balanced and firmly grounded at all times.

Price: £32

Buy Here

Vans Old Skool Kids’ Shoes

A quick history lesson. In 1977 – the year of Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, punk rock, Jimmy Carter’s inauguration, the first Star Wars film – Vans released the shoe now we now know as the Old Skool. At the time it was just called “Style 36”, and it was the first to feature the now-iconic Vans sidestripe (originally they called it the “jazz stripe”). That was over 40 years ago, and has anyone made a better shoe since? Discuss.

Price: £33

Buy Here

New Balance 574 Lace Kids’ Shoes

Looking for a shoe that can do it all? Whatever the question, 574 is generally the answer, regardless of what your maths teacher says. A retro runner with a casual look and feel, the 547 is the most instantly recognisable of all the New Balance silhouettes.

Price: £34

Buy Here

DC Pure Boys’ Shoes

Featuring breathable mesh lining, padded tongue and a classic DC profile, the boys’ Pure is a little masterpiece. The abrasion-resistant rubber outsole, Pill Pattern tread and vulcanised construction reflect a highly durable and well-thought-out skate shoe. Top marks.

Price: £28

Buy Here

Dr Marten 1460 Kids’ Boots

A proper pair of Doc Martens is a rite of passage for any school kid. These 1460s, which feature an iconic silhouette and underfoot air-cushioning, are extremely well-made and further distinguished by the quality of detail on show: the branded heel loop, the eight pairs of eyelets, the inner zip fastening, the precision stitching in yellow thread around the sole.

Price: £49

Buy Here

Dr Marten Polley Brogue Kids’ Shoes

If the boots aren’t your jam, the Polley Brogue takes the same basic idea and refashions it into a slimmer profile and a lighter, more nimble shoe. The patent-leather shine, decorative broguing, and T-bar buckle make for a classic high-school style with a rebellious edge. Meanwhile the flexible cemented sole makes allowances for growing feet.

Price: £65

Buy Here

Vans Classic Slip On Kids’ Shoes – Suede Flame

Low-maintenance, low-profile, famously “easy to wear”, the Vans Slip-On effortlessly justifies its “Classic” billing. The padded collar is like a travel pillow for the heel and ankle area, elasticated gussets either side of the tongue keep things snug but allow freedom and flex when needed, and there’s not a shoelace in sight. These ones feature a suede upper and speed flames down the sides for some added flair.

Price: £31

Buy Here

Vans Classic Slip On Kids’ Shoes – Chenille Rainbow Heart

Here’s a shoe your feet will fall in love with. It’s another Classic Slip-On style by Vans, with all the user-friendliness and casual comfort that entails, but this time you get an extra measure of good vibes courtesy of the chenille rainbow heart on the canvas upper.

Price: £31

Buy Here

Toms Kids’ Alpargatas

Toms put a slightly different but no less stylish spin on the slip-on shoe. The brand’s flagship Alpargata design reflects a more artisanal aesthetic, exemplified by the signature overlay pattern of the textile upper. An elastic V-shaped gusset on the top of the foot is preferred to side gussets, a new tread pattern enhances grip, and the improved antimicrobial sockliner keeps odours to a minimum.

Price: £30

Buy Here

