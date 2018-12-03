In A Galaxy Far, Far Away | Columbia Sportswear Release Star Wars Parka - Mpora

In A Galaxy Far, Far Away | Columbia Sportswear Release Star Wars Parka

Just so we're clear, the parka is very much being released in this galaxy

You’ve seen Star Wars, right? Buzz Lightyear, Captain Kirk, the gun-toting raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper all floating about in space, fighting that… guy. You know. The bin-bag goth with the asthma problem. Darth… Badman? Yeah. Great films aren’t they? Really famous.

Anyway, Columbia Sportswear have only gone and done a Star Wars parka inspired by the jackets worn by the cast and crew during the production of Empire Strikes Back (1980). Specifically, the jackets worn for the filming of scenes on the ice planet Hoth (known in real-life as Norway). The limited edition parka is called, wait for it, the Star Wars Empire Crew Parka.

Remember ‘Beast From The East’? That was an extremely not-fun period of weather wasn’t it?. Photo via Star Wars production

The parka is unisex, and will retail for £450. It’s waterproof, breathable, and has Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining and insulation that’ll keep you as warm as a Wookiee. There’s also a removable, adjustable, hood with faux-fur trim, wrist zips, and multifunctional pockets. Jedi nerds out there will no doubt love the fact that the lining has the coordinates of Hardangerjøkulen Glacier; the precise location where the Hoth scenes were filmed.

These extremely limited edition jackets will go on sale via the Columbia Sportswear website at 5am on the 7th of December 2018. The sole UK stockist will be Columbia Sportswear’s flagship London store in Kensington. The store will open at 9am but early access to buy will be granted to those dressed as their favourite Star Wars character at 8:30am.

“Oh, this old thing. Yeah. No big deal. Dressed up as my favourite Star Wars character in the middle of central London to get it” Photo via Columbia Sportswear

