Over the last year and a half, the very notion of the world ‘freedom’ has morphed into something new, something altered, something that highlights just how much we took it for granted in the before times. From a freedom to create, a freedom to roam, to a freedom to thrive, freedom, as a concept, has never felt so meaningful.

Teva, born in the freedom-feeling surrounds of the Grand Canyon back in 1984, have come a long way over nearly four decades. From a river guide strapping two Velco watchbands to an old pair of flip flops, creating in the process a shoe that wouldn’t float away, to a seriously sustainable, grown up, global outdoor brand dedicated to comfort and style it’s been one hell of a journey. In 2020, Teva transitioned 100% to using traceable verifiable recycled plastic through REPREVE yarn. Since that decision came to pass, they’ve diverted 24 million plastic bottles from landfills; putting them to better use on people’s feet.

Assessing what’s actually important in the world, setting goals, and then working towards them is a large part of what Teva – the brand – are all about. All of which leads us rather neatly to Teva’s ‘In Your Element’ story series. Through a collection of films and social storytelling, this series has pointed a lens at a community of individuals who are completely in their element when they’re roaming the earth, expressing their creativity, and paving a way forward.

This particular part of the overall series – ‘Freedom To Thrive’ – zooms in on Maddie Harris.

Maddie Harris is a photographer for fashion company, House of Emerald. Not only that, she’s also an entrepreneur currently setting up her own business called Wider Perspectives which helps to educate young people about sexism, body positivity and other social issues they may experience. Maddie is all about championing the message that people are perfect the way they are, and that only when they accept this will the best versions of themselves shine through.

Emerging from the lockdown darkness, young people like Maddie are looking at ways to make the world a better and lighter place; seeing a chance to build something new and progressive as we move forward.

“You’re great the way you are and the moment you own that is the moment people really start to see you shine”

“If I could choose where I could be in five years it’d be somewhere artistic, creative, where I’m basically channeling all of my passions into something I think is worthwhile,” says Maddie, during the course of the video.

That idea of society locking down giving us some much needed time to reassess our priorities and then understanding how we can work towards them has arguably been one of the good things to come from our changed circumstances in the last year and a half.

Maddie, it’s clear, embodies the proactive ideal of being the change you want to see in the world. With the world seemingly opening up again, we wish her all the best on her journey.

**********

For more information on Teva’s sustainability commitments, head here.

Featured film and images: Singularity Film

Teva’s ‘Freedom To Thrive’ social ambassadors have also been sharing their own stories of what makes them feel in their element. They include human rights consultant and public speaker Dakota Robin (@dakotarobinn), climate activist Tori Tsui (@toritsui_), and actor Elena Breschi (@elenabreschi).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota – FTM (@dakotarobinn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Tsui (@toritsui_)