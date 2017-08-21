Volkswagen unveil the new campervan, the I.D Buzz – Photo: Volkwagen

There’s a new VW Camper Van being built and it looks, well, it looks pretty space age. The classic VW Camper Van is, at risk of eulogising, a design classic. It’s synonymous with both surf culture, and the nomadic vanlife that many of us dream of since reading the likes of Jack Kerouac (over rated) and William Finnegan (masterful).

Given this level of nostalgia, the seeming popularity of re-launched classics (there is no shortage of new Beetles and new Minis on the nation’s roads, after all), and the fact that many people feel compelled to drive the five minutes to Waitrose’s in increasingly large, four-wheel-drive child-tanks called things like the K’astro or the Precum, it’s maybe no surprise that the VW Camper Van is set for a return.

Back in January this year, Volkswagen showed the world a concept version of a new camper van, and it’s proved so popular, that they’re going to put it into production.

Hinrich J. Woebcken, VW’s North American CEO, said in a written statement “We are delighted that our parent company has taken the decision to produce the I.D. BUZZ. This vehicle is the perfect balance between emotion, usability and sustainability, while also showcasing our technological leadership. … It’s the perfect fit for the zero-emissions American lifestyle.”

As with all concept vehicles, the VW I.D Buzz, a 21st century take on the VW Microbus from the 1960’s, looks a bit Blade Runner, but it packs suitably futuristic features under that futuristic shell.