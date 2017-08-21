Volkswagen Are Relaunching Their Classic 1960s Camper Van - Mpora

Volkswagen Are Relaunching Their Classic 1960s Camper Van

The Volkswagen I.D Buzz will be on the roads by 2022, and it spells good news for the environment

Volkswagen unveil the new campervan, the I.D Buzz – Photo: Volkwagen

There’s a new VW Camper Van being built and it looks, well, it looks pretty space age. The classic VW Camper Van is, at risk of eulogising, a design classic. It’s synonymous with both surf culture, and the nomadic vanlife that many of us dream of since reading the likes of Jack Kerouac (over rated) and William Finnegan (masterful).

23 Of the Coolest Vintage Surf Wagons In The World

Given this level of nostalgia, the seeming popularity of re-launched classics (there is no shortage of new Beetles and new Minis on the nation’s roads, after all), and the fact that many people feel compelled to drive the five minutes to Waitrose’s in increasingly large, four-wheel-drive child-tanks called things like the K’astro or the Precum, it’s maybe no surprise that the VW Camper Van is set for a return.

Back in January this year, Volkswagen showed the world a concept version of a new camper van, and it’s proved so popular, that they’re going to put it into production.

Hinrich J. Woebcken, VW’s North American CEO, said in a written statement “We are delighted that our parent company has taken the decision to produce the I.D. BUZZ. This vehicle is the perfect balance between emotion, usability and sustainability, while also showcasing our technological leadership. … It’s the perfect fit for the zero-emissions American lifestyle.”

As with all concept vehicles, the VW I.D Buzz, a 21st century take on the VW Microbus from the 1960’s, looks a bit Blade Runner, but it packs suitably futuristic features under that futuristic shell.

One of the classic VW Camper Vans that's so ingrained in surf culture - Photo: Getty

12 of the Coolest Custom VW Campervans Ever Built

The VW I.D Buzz is set to be fully electric which, in theory at least, is good for the environment. VW also say that on a full charge, the ID Buzz can drive up to a whopping 270 miles, which is enough to get you from Stoke-on-Trent to Edinburgh. Or Dover to Amsterdam, which is arguably more exciting.

We can expect to see the Volkswagen I.D Buzz on the roads of Europe sometime in 2022. Whether it becomes a design classic like its forefathers remains to be seen. What we can say with some certainty, however, is that you can definitely attach a couple of surfboards to the roof, which always helps.

VW announce the launch of the ID Buzz after the popularity o the concept design at a motor show in January 2017

