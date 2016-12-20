10 Surf Inspired Christmas Songs About Holly Trees And Hanging Five - Mpora

Share

Surfing

10 Surf Inspired Christmas Songs About Holly Trees And Hanging Five

Fed up the usual carols? Surfer's Christmas tracks are way cooler....

Christmas songs are a part of the festive period that you just can’t escape. From the good (Fairytale of New York, that one by Wizzard) to the bad (sorry Mariah), by the time that the 25th December comes around, we’ve all heard the world catalogue of Christmas songs a gazillion times over.

This year therefore, the surfers here at Mpora have decided to make an alternative playlist to the traditional festive tracks, and add our own   surf inspired offering and you know what? There are actually a whole load of them out there!

It doesn’t matter if you’re actually spending this Christmas catching waves on a beach in the UK of further afield, or your back at your mums eating quality street and wondering when your next surf will be, settle down and enjoy, here is our surfer’s playlist for Christmas 2016.

The Hollyberries – Go Surfing With Santa

“I wanna go surfin’ with Santa/ Wanna hang ten on Christmas Eve/ I wanna go surfin’ with Santa Claus/ from Malibu to Waikik/ Check out Surfin’ Santa/ the coolest cat you’ll see”

We honestly don’t know why these lyrics aren’t sung around all Christmas trees every December. They’re brilliant.

2) The Beach Boys – Little Saint Nick

The most well known on this list and, lets be frank, the best. This Beach Boys track is a legitimate Christmas Classic.

3) The Mermen – Silent Night

Christmas goes psychedelic. This instrumental version of Silent Night is actually great.

4) Tarraco Surfers

Any band that goes by the name Tarraco Surfers is just about cheesy enough to pass in our books…

5) Surf Christmas – The Attendings

This album was made in the name of charity, which already makes it worthy of a place on our list. To be honest though, we really do like it….

6) Stuck In The Chimney – The Surf Boys

Real retro surf rock with a festive twist.

7) Aloha Christmas –  Dukes Of Surf

If corny, choreographed Christmas dance routines on a beach are your thing, you’re really going to be really into this…

8) Little Drummer Boy – The Surf Elves

Important album cover klaxon. We’re big fans of this photoshop special of Old Saint Nick enjoying some sun on a tropical island. The track itself? Not so great.

9) Hark! The Christmas Angels Surf – Kludo White

Possibly the best Christmas and surf track track name on this list, Kludo White have created a whole Christmas album, especially for listening to in your camera van. We approve.

10) White Christmas – Gary Ferguson

While some of these are pretty bizarre, we stand by this last track. Gary Ferguson is the king of festive surfer genre, enjoy.

You May Also Like

We Went to Finnish Lapland to Find Adventure Beyond Santa’s Workshop

This Instagram Couple are Being Stalked Round the World by Some Copycats

Share

Topics:

Surfing

Related Articles

Surfing

The Search For Excess | Why Do Big Wave Surfers Dice With Death Every Day At Nazaré?

We went to the small, Portuguese fishing town to understand the mindsets of big wave surfers

Why Do Surfers Risk Their Lives On Record Breaking, 100 Foot Waves At Nazaré?
Travel

Need A Ride To The Beach? | Better Hitchhiking In 7 Simple Steps

Arrive at the shred un-raped, un-murdered... and yet still with fascinating stories to tell!

Need A Ride To The Beach? | Better Hitchhiking In 7 Simple Steps
Surfing

Opinion | Wavepools Are Anti-Surfing

Huey, get your hat and coat

Opinion | Wavepools Are Anti-Surfing
Surfing

The Shaka | How to Master the Sign, With The Best in the Business

Kelly Slater, Alana Blanchard and many, many more on how to master the shaka!

What is the Perfect Shaka? These Guys Put the World’s Best Surfers on the Spot
Surfing

It's All Lies | Six (Semi) Surfie Health Food Hoaxes

Just something fun to think about next time you're standing in line to spunk 9 bucks on a bowl of purple lies

It's All Lies | Six (Semi) Surfie Health Food Hoaxes
Surfing

19 Totally Random GIFs That Perfectly Sum Up A Day Of Surfing

Every single time we go to the beach....

19 Totally Random GIFs That Perfectly Sum Up A Day Of Surfing
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production