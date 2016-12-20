10 Surf Inspired Christmas Songs About Holly Trees And Hanging Five - Mpora

Christmas songs are a part of the festive period that you just can’t escape. From the good (Fairytale of New York, that one by Wizzard) to the bad (sorry Mariah), by the time that the 25th December comes around, we’ve all heard the world catalogue of Christmas songs a gazillion times over.

This year therefore, the surfers here at Mpora have decided to make an alternative playlist to the traditional festive tracks, and add our own surf inspired offering and you know what? There are actually a whole load of them out there!

It doesn’t matter if you’re actually spending this Christmas catching waves on a beach in the UK of further afield, or your back at your mums eating quality street and wondering when your next surf will be, settle down and enjoy, here is our surfer’s playlist for Christmas 2016.