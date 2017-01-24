It Ain’t Pretty | This Badass Documentary Shows What It Looks Like When Women Charge Monsters - Mpora

Surfing

It Ain’t Pretty | This Badass Documentary Shows What It Looks Like When Women Charge Monsters

The “Outer Bar Babes” are tougher than you....

Big wave surfing is a sport thats growing at an exponential rate. With Mavericks, Jaws and Nazare featuring more and more in the mainstream surfing news and the prize money for big wave contests on the up, the idea of charging giant waves is bigger than it has ever been before.

This is why its so crazy that new film, It Ain’t Pretty is the first ever full length documentary to be made about female big wave surfers. Focusing on the “Outer Bar Babes,” a group of female surfers who charge San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, the film looks at a scene that is rarely reported on by mainstream sporting media.

The film follows elite big wave riders including Andrea Moller, Keala Kennelly, Paige Alms, Emi Erickson, Sarah Gerhardt, Bianca Valentine, Jamilah Starr, among others.

As well as getting behind the scenes of what it takes to charge waves of this size, the sims also tackles the problem of sexualisation in surfing, along with the inequality in prize money and competitions between men and women in the sport.

“We need to break down this whole idea of sexualizing everything, I’m not being sexual when I’m out surfing. I’m just getting rad,” says surfer Rebecca Sandidge.

The big wave contest Titans of Mavericks has been under attack of rate last few years for not including a women’s heat, with the organisers only recently putting in plans to create a women’s heat for the 2017-2018 winter season.

“There’s been a little resistance, but it’s time now,” says Sandidge. “A couple of years ago there weren’t enough women who could fill contests, but now there are, and they’re at that level where they’re ready to perform on the big stage.”

The movie which has been shown at screenings and festivals around the world will soon be available for general release.

Find out more info on the film here.

