It Ain’t Pretty | This Badass Documentary Shows What It Looks Like When Women Charge Monsters - Mpora

Big wave surfing is a sport thats growing at an exponential rate. With Mavericks, Jaws and Nazare featuring more and more in the mainstream surfing news and the prize money for big wave contests on the up, the idea of charging giant waves is bigger than it has ever been before.

This is why its so crazy that new film, It Ain’t Pretty is the first ever full length documentary to be made about female big wave surfers. Focusing on the “Outer Bar Babes,” a group of female surfers who charge San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, the film looks at a scene that is rarely reported on by mainstream sporting media.

The film follows elite big wave riders including Andrea Moller, Keala Kennelly, Paige Alms, Emi Erickson, Sarah Gerhardt, Bianca Valentine, Jamilah Starr, among others.