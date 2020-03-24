Surfing; I love it, you love it, but what’s the next best thing when you’re not surfing… mmm yes that is fun, but not that – watching surfing takes silver.

Film has been the best medium over the years for capturing the feeling of walking down a mist filled beach, paddling out with a fresh off-shore combing the waves and most importantly, getting tubed out of your freakin’ mind.

From the early days of ‘The Endless Summer’ (1966) through to on-demand Insta bangers, we can’t get enough of it. The below are some of Mpora’s stand-out surf films available on Youtube, take a look and get your stoke on:

Get-N Classic Vol.1

This Vans production is the surf film that has something for everyone; longboards, shortboards and everything in between, this film has it. The crew shred some of the world’s most iconic surf locations to one of the best soundtracks we’ve heard on a surf movie (it’s up there for sure),

Also the outro music is a song performed by the team, ‘Get-N Classic’, get it? If you like this one, there is also Vol, 2 and 3 to get stuck into.