Surfing

Surf Films On YouTube | 5 of the Best

Got time on your hands? Put down the Kleenex and watch these excellent surf films instead

Surfing; I love it, you love it, but what’s the next best thing when you’re not surfing… mmm yes that is fun, but not that – watching surfing takes silver. 

Film has been the best medium over the years for capturing the feeling of walking down a mist filled beach, paddling out with a fresh off-shore combing the waves and most importantly, getting tubed out of your freakin’ mind. 

From the early days of ‘The Endless Summer’ (1966) through to on-demand Insta bangers, we can’t get enough of it. The below are some of Mpora’s stand-out surf films available on Youtube, take a look and get your stoke on:

Get-N Classic Vol.1

This Vans production is the surf film that has something for everyone; longboards, shortboards and everything in between, this film has it. The crew shred some of the world’s most iconic surf locations to one of the best soundtracks we’ve heard on a surf movie (it’s up there for sure),

Also the outro music is a song performed by the team, ‘Get-N Classic’, get it? If you like this one, there is also Vol, 2 and 3 to get stuck into.

Jamie O’Brien Highlights Reel 2018

Love him, hate him – Jamie O’Brien is one of the world’s best surfers and the most followed surfer on Youtube with his vlog series going from strength to strength. 

Definitely not a classic surf film, but his 2018 highlights are worth a butchers hook for all the mad shit he packed into one year. 

The Electric Acid Surfboard Test

Dane Reynolds has a cult following for being one of the best rippers we’ve ever seen that gives zero fucks. Here, Dane teams up with Stab to test out some of the most interesting shapes out there. 

The Electric Acid Surfboard Test has been born out of Stab in the Dark, which focuses on high-performance surfing, these boards sit at the other side of the spectrum.

Can Dane still shred on these sticks? See for yourself. 

DONE

John John Florence and friends demonstrate how they are at the top of the surfing game, pushing the sport to new levels. 

Big air, big waves, big balls – this film is massive. Clip after clip, this one leaves you asking “How, just how?”. Get ready for your mind to be blown. 

The Ductumentary

This is one of my favourite surf documentaries ever – it tells the story of how Joel Tudor, the father of modern day longboarding, set up the Vans Duct Tape Invitational and what it’s all about. 

You get to hear from the best in the business on their views, on the wave riding community, on how they have built a subculture that will foster this style of surfing for generations to come.

Topics:

Action Sports video

