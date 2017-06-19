When boxing was first invented by the Minoan civilisation, a people that flourished on the island of Crete in 2600 BC, it was invented with one real goal in hand.

Sure, the Aegean Bronze Age people wanted to have some fun. Sure, they wanted to please their beloved goddesses. And sure, they wanted to earn some street cred so had a better chance of pulling when they down the boozer on Friday night.

But more than anything else, the Minoan’s wanted to one day inspire a bunch of Americans to punch each other in the face with a pair of giant boxing gloves.

Seriously, what’s more enjoyable than punching one of your mates in the face with a giant boxing glove?

Not much, reader. Not much.

However, one thing that is more enjoyable is punching one of your mates in the face with a giant boxing glove while you’re both on an oversized stand-up paddleboard and your mate is trying to punch you back with equally giant boxing gloves and that paddle board is being towed by a boat.

Wait. What?

Yeah. There’s a lot going on there, sorry. Here’s a list so it’s easier to understand: